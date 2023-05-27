Cork v Louth: Player ratings from footballers' key win 

Micheál Aodh Martin: Made an outstanding save in the 6th minute, but had a catastrophic moment in the 46th minute when his short kick-out to Daniel O’Mahony was intercepted by Liam Jackson and ended up in his net. Thankfully his midfield snaffled up his long kick-outs late on, but the strategy does require refinement. 6

Maurice Shanley: Tidy display by the Clon man at corner-back. He showed plenty of energy on both sides of the ball, sometimes even popping up in the full forward position at times. 7

Daniel O’Mahony: Continuously offered himself as an outlet for his teammates. The Cork defence had their hands full up against a sharpshooter of the calibre of Sam Multoy, who slotted eight points, 0-4 from play, but it was a solid outing. 7

Tommy Walsh: The Kanturk youngster can be satisfied having survived yet another tough championship test. Was replaced by Cian Kiely after 49 minutes after picking up a knock. 6

Luke Fahy: The Ballincollig wing-back got on the world of ball, and ran at Louth whenever he could.

Luke Fahy of Cork in action against Peter Lynch of Louth. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Not afraid to have a go at the posts but he would have been unhappy with two shots that he sent wide. 7

Sean Meehan: Unfortunately only lasted 20 minutes after injuring himself making a desperate lunge to get ahead of his man, and was replaced by Kevin O’Donovan. 6

Mattie Taylor: Was unusually quiet as he didn't have his usual impact as a hard runner down the left sideline. 6

Colm O’Callaghan: Was superb in terms of winning primary possession, particularly in that crucial last quarter. He kicked a crucial point just after Louth’s goal to help stop the rot too, and added another second-half effort which was badly needed. 9

Ian Maguire: Alongside O’Callaghan the Barrs man had a huge game in the engine room in what were incredibly difficult conditions. He kicked two great scores and provided a superb assist for a Brian O’Driscoll point on the hour which gave Cork the lead at a crucial juncture. 9

Brian O’Driscoll: Scored a crucial 1-1, with his expertly taken goal in the 16th minute proving crucial to Cork's win. 7

Ruairí Deane: While the Bantry man may not have troubled the scoresheet himself he was instrumental in all that was good about Cork in the opening half. He assisted the Cork goal and further points for Hurley and Maguire, as he proved the be the perfect link man. 8

Killian O’Hanlon: Fired over a great point and extremely hard-working throughout. It was a bit of a surprise Cork did not try and use the Kilshannig man as a kick-out option. 6

Sean Powter: Had to go off with a knock which will be a worry to John Cleary, with the visit of Kerry looming. Scored one fine point and led the charge from a physical perspective. 6

Brian Hurley: Cork fans will have been concerned about their free-taking but they need not have worried, as Hurley sliced over six dead balls with his 58th-minute effort from the sideline a highlight. He knocked over two further points from play to lead the Cork change. 8

Chris Óg Jones: Could have had a first-minute goal with more conviction. He did knock over a crucial point and worked his socks off. 6

Subs:

Kevin O’Donovan: Replaced Meehan early on and was superb, with him instigating a brilliant Cork score in the 30th minute with a fantastic turnover. 7

Cian Kiely: Showed well for the ball and assisted Hurley for a point. 6

Eoghan McSweeney: Put himself about after replacing O’Hanlon. 6

Steven Sherlock: Showed his class upon his introduction with a superb point from distance. 6

John O'Rourke, Conor Corbett: Late replacements who registered important scores.