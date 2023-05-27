All-Ireland SFC: Cork pip Louth in a thriller in the Navan heat

Cork 1-19 Louth 1-17

CORK took a huge step towards a place in the knock-out phase in the All-Ireland SFC after showing a steely resolve in energy-sapping conditions at Pairc Tailteann, Navan, on Saturday.

At one stage they enjoyed a six-point lead after a Chris Og Jones point put them 1-11 to 0-8 in front after 43 minutes, but Louth thundered into the game with a goal from substitute Liam Jackson goal a couple of minutes later.

And from there to the six minutes of added on time it was helter skelter in a break-taking second-half as Louth edged in front with another point from the majestic Sam Mulroy for 1-14 to 1-13 in the 58th minute.

But Cork answered brilliantly, scoring three points without reply from captain Brian Hurley, a super free close to the touchline, Brian O’Driscoll and substitute Steven Sherlock.

Louth, though, didn’t go quietly and yet on each occasion Cork found it within themselves to respond with more replacements, John O’Rourke and Conor Corbett keeping Louth at arm’s length.

In the final play, Louth had a ’45 which dropped close to the danger zone, but Cork came out with the ball and the whistle sounded the end of a memorable encounter and a much-needed Rebel victory.

In the first-half the sides were level twice inside the opening 15 minutes as the pair adjusted to the defensive approach adopted by the teams.

Yet Cork needed the brilliance of keeper Micheal Aodh Martin to rescue a tricky situation after Louth corner-back Donal McKenny outpaced the chasing pack only to be denied by a superb one-handed save by the custodian for a fruitless ’45 after six minutes.

Louth edged 0-3 to 0-1 in front with a fine score from Conor Early on the right but Cork responded with an important 1-2 burst in double quick time.

Killian O’Hanlon found the range before Ian Maguire was whistled back as he was about to pull the trigger for a goal, referee Martin McNally not allowing an advantage following a late hit on Chris Og Jones and Cork had to be happy with an equalising Hurley free.

Cork did find the net after 17 minutes, however. Hurley’s pressure forced keeper James Califf to overplay the ball and quick as a flash, the Castlehaven star picked out Deane, who then timed his off-load perfectly for the in-rushing Brian O’Driscoll to crash home the side’s first goal of the championship, 1-3 to 0-3.

The dangerous Mulroy looked threatening and it needed a partial block by covering defenders to take the sting of a shot which ended tamely in Martin’s hands before Cork hit another purple patch with three unanswered points.

Sean Powter, a Hurley free and another from play after a lung-bursting run through the middle by Deane, helped to a 1-7 to 0-5 lead on the half-hour and with a four-point advantage at the interval, 1-8 to 0-7, courtesy of a Maguire score, Cork looked well placed.

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley 0-8, 6f, B O’Driscoll 1-1, C O’Callaghan and I Maguire 0-2 each, S Powter, C Og Jones, S Sherlock, J O’Rourke, C Corbett 0-1 each.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy 0-8, 4f, L Jackson 1-0, C Downey 0-2, P Lynch, L Grey, T Durnin, C Early, C Grimes, C Lennon, D McKeown 0-1 each.

CORK: MA Martin (Nemo Rangers); M Shanley (Clonakilty), D O’Mahony (Knocknagree), T Walsh (Kanturk); L Fahy (Ballincollig), S Meehan (Kiskeam), M Taylor (Mallow); C O’Callaghan (Eire Og), I Maguire (St Finbarr’s); B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs), R Deane (Bantry Blues), K O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); S Powter (Douglas), B Hurley (Castlehaven), captain, C Og Jones (Iveleary).

Subs: S Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Powter 49, C Kiely (Ballincollig) for Walsh injured 50, E McSweeney (Knocknagree) for O’Hanlon 55, C Corbett (Clyda Rovers) for Jones 63, J O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for Hurley 70+2.

LOUTH: J Califf; D Campbell, P Lynch, D McKenny; L Grey, N Sharkey, A Williams; T Durnin, C Early; C McKeever, C Downey, B Duffy; P Mathews, S Mulroy, C Lennon.

Subs: D McConnon for Mathews and D McKeown for Duffy half-time, L Jackso for Campbell injured 38, J Grimes for Lennon 44, C McCaul for McConnon 64.

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).