Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 14:09

Cork City Sports  postponed due to resurfacing delays at MTU track

70th meet was due to be held on July 23 but is now deferred until 2024
Cork City Sports  postponed due to resurfacing delays at MTU track

Last year's 100 metre action at the BAM Cork City Sports 69th International Athletics Meet at MTU. Picture: Larry Cummins

Eamonn Murphy

THE hugely popular Cork City Sports meet will not be taking place on Leeside this summer.

The organisers have announced the prestigious event can't be staged at MTU Cork this July due to resurfacing work on the athletics track.

The Cork City Sports is a highlight of the sporting calendar, attracting top competitors for Ireland and abroad, and this year's meet was set to be the 70th since its inception. It had been fixed for July 23 but has now been deferred to 2024.

A statement read:

"It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of the highly anticipated Cork City Sports World Athletics Continental Tour 2023. This decision was made due to significant delays in the resurfacing of the athletics track at the Munster Technological University (MTU).

"The decision to cancel the Cork City Sports Continental Tour was not taken lightly. The organising committee, in collaboration with the MTU, has been closely monitoring the progress of the resurfacing project. Unfortunately, technical challenges encountered by the specialist contractor in achieving World Athletics International Standard Certification requirements have led to significant delays, making it impossible to complete the athletics track in time for the event.

"The Cork City Sports Continental Tour has been a highlight of the athletic calendar for both athletes and fans alike. Over the years, the event has garnered a reputation for showcasing top-tier talent and providing a platform for athletes to achieve remarkable feats. 

The cancellation of this event is a disappointment for everyone involved, including the athletes, sponsors, spectators and organisers.

"The organisers understand the impact that this cancellation has on the athletes who were eagerly preparing to compete in Cork. We recognise the countless hours of hard work, dedication, and sacrifices made by athletes from around the world. Rest assured, we share in their disappointment and regret any inconvenience caused.

Caster Semenya, South African middle-distance runner, training for the Cork City Sports in MTU last year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Caster Semenya, South African middle-distance runner, training for the Cork City Sports in MTU last year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"The Cork City Sports Committee would like to express its gratitude to the athletes, sponsors and partners who have supported the event and made it possible year after year. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the local community, volunteers, and fans for their unwavering support and enthusiasm.

"The organising committee, together with the MTU, will focus on completing the resurfacing works as soon as possible to ensure that the Cork City Sports Continental Tour will return stronger than ever in July 2024.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. Further updates regarding the Cork City Sports World Athletics Continental Tour 2023 will be shared through our official communication channels. 

"For more information and updates, please visit our website www.corkcitysports.ie"

More in this section

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko - Wembley Stadium The Longshot: Magnificent Taylor to bring it all back home 
Cork v Clare - oneills.com Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final U20 hurling: Driven and skillful Cork mirrored their manager Ben O'Connor
St Francis College, Rochestown grab All-Ireland title: Jack Punch lands knockout blow in extra time St Francis College, Rochestown grab All-Ireland title: Jack Punch lands knockout blow in extra time
cork athleticsother sports
Eoin Downey with Conor Bowe 6/5/2023

Eoin Downey free to play in All-Ireland U20 final as date for Offaly clash is set

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 is on May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more