Cork City Sports  postponed due to resurfacing delays at MTU track

THE hugely popular Cork City Sports meet will not be taking place on Leeside this summer.

The organisers have announced the prestigious event can't be staged at MTU Cork this July due to resurfacing work on the athletics track.

The Cork City Sports is a highlight of the sporting calendar, attracting top competitors for Ireland and abroad, and this year's meet was set to be the 70th since its inception. It had been fixed for July 23 but has now been deferred to 2024.

A statement read:

"It is with deep regret that we announce the cancellation of the highly anticipated Cork City Sports World Athletics Continental Tour 2023. This decision was made due to significant delays in the resurfacing of the athletics track at the Munster Technological University (MTU).

"The decision to cancel the Cork City Sports Continental Tour was not taken lightly. The organising committee, in collaboration with the MTU, has been closely monitoring the progress of the resurfacing project. Unfortunately, technical challenges encountered by the specialist contractor in achieving World Athletics International Standard Certification requirements have led to significant delays, making it impossible to complete the athletics track in time for the event.

"The Cork City Sports Continental Tour has been a highlight of the athletic calendar for both athletes and fans alike. Over the years, the event has garnered a reputation for showcasing top-tier talent and providing a platform for athletes to achieve remarkable feats.

The cancellation of this event is a disappointment for everyone involved, including the athletes, sponsors, spectators and organisers.

"The organisers understand the impact that this cancellation has on the athletes who were eagerly preparing to compete in Cork. We recognise the countless hours of hard work, dedication, and sacrifices made by athletes from around the world. Rest assured, we share in their disappointment and regret any inconvenience caused.

Caster Semenya, South African middle-distance runner, training for the Cork City Sports in MTU last year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"The Cork City Sports Committee would like to express its gratitude to the athletes, sponsors and partners who have supported the event and made it possible year after year. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the local community, volunteers, and fans for their unwavering support and enthusiasm.

"The organising committee, together with the MTU, will focus on completing the resurfacing works as soon as possible to ensure that the Cork City Sports Continental Tour will return stronger than ever in July 2024.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding. Further updates regarding the Cork City Sports World Athletics Continental Tour 2023 will be shared through our official communication channels.

"For more information and updates, please visit our website www.corkcitysports.ie"