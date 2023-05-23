Togher Athletics Club take great pride in catering to runners at all levels

IN existence for over half a century, Togher Athletics Club continues to strive as it now boasts a huge membership that caters from the ages of eight years of age right up to senior level.

Last year was a busy one for the southsiders and it looks like 2023 will be even more hectic. The club had many triumphs and high-achieving athletes over the decades and they are proud to say that they are now one of the largest clubs in Cork.

I recently caught up with PRO Thomas Heising and here he tells us about the growth in the club and how great it is for them to provide their service to the community.

“We strive to make the club helpful and friendly for our athletes.

There have been some great moments within the last year including John Casey becoming an internet sensation as he was snapped passing soccer legend Kaká at the Berlin Marathon.

"Liam Harris won the National Novice Cross Country Championships and the women's team, who had never run a cross country race before, took home a silver medal and finally, a group of our senior athletes travelling abroad for the Rotterdam Marathon where a new Togher club best was set for a full marathon."

Heising, originally from Denmark, joined the club in 2018 and soon developed a love for the club and its connection with the community.

“I got involved with Togher AC a few years ago, initially just with running and then rather quickly through volunteering with PR for the club. My own story with running is almost cliché at this point.

"I only picked it up in 2018 as a social form of exercise before finding out that I could cover a short distance decently fast! Right now with the help of coaches Aidan and Tony, I am gearing up for track season with the hopes of potentially discovering the meaning of life on the 800-metre distance.

Togher AC senior coaches Eric Brown, Liam Harris, Tony Kelleher, Aidan Hoarnett and Ray O'Connell. Picture: Dan Linehan

"From joining the club, I quickly found a great sense of community within the club and that has become more evident the more I got involved.

While we train in the Mardyke and in Blackrock, our heart is still very much in the Togher area.

"Our clubhouse is there, we have members who live and work in Togher, and our annual 5k race in late December brings hundreds of talented athletes from across the county to the neighbourhood. All for a good cause as the proceeds from the entries go to Cork Mental Health Foundation and Housing Association."

He feels Togher Tidy Towns deserve credit too for making Togher feel more vibrant.

“Togher AC is also about creating an ecosystem for athletes to maximise and maintain their performance levels. We are increasingly investing more money and time in our clubhouse to improve and utilise the facilities so that our members have access to fitness classes and gym equipment.

"Helen Walsh hosts Strength and Conditioning sessions on Wednesdays while Aidan Hartnett and Dan McCarthy provide circuit training on Fridays. To be a successful athlete you need to focus on all parts of the body" says Ryan Treanor who attends these sessions.

ON POINT

"Helen provides expert guidance through each set and curates a playlist to accompany the session that is so on point she would be the envy of many DJs in Cork! Her dedication to provide this training within Togher demonstrates how we all support each as one community.

"We can easily focus too much on the legs, but the rest of the body has to support an athlete's performance. A focus on form and upper body strength is key to successful athletes."

Members of Togher AC prior to their Tuesday evening training session at the Mardyke. Picture: Dan Linehan

As with every sporting club across the country, Togher are always looking for new members and If anyone is interested, they cater for everyone. Little athletics and juvenile sessions are on at the Mardyke on Mondays between 6pm and 8pm and in Tramore Valley Park on Thursdays at 7pm.

Fit4Life meet three times per week - Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm at the Mardyke for drills and a track session. Thursdays for a five-mile run and Sundays for a long run followed by brunch and a chat. Togher Seniors meet Tuesday evenings at 7.30pm at the Mardyke for drills and a track session. Then again Sunday at Blackrock 9am for a long run.