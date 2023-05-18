Mark Walsh pushed on late to win Midleton Road Race

A WET evening didn’t deter a fine turnout of 300 for the Midleton five-miler, a race that started on the same actual date way back in 1984.

Leevale’s Mark Walsh, second last year to Michael Harty’s course record of 24:21, went one better on this occasion to win a more tactical race in a time of 25:57.

He waited until the final 400m before kicking away from Anthony Forristal who was running his first race for East Cork having just moved from the Midleton club. Forristal recorded 26:01 with John Meade (St Finbarr’s) having his usual consistent race to take third in 26:06.

Walsh, coached by his father Donie, gave credit to the 1972 Olympian for instilling in him a tactical awareness that resulted in his win: “It’s a blessing to have his knowledge.

If I didn’t have his advice I probably would have panicked and maybe taken it early but he kind of knows me and said to just sit in and use your strengths.

“I didn’t start running until I was 25 or 26 so I didn’t really understand the sport before that; I was more into soccer and GAA which are completely different. But once you start running and meeting people you really appreciate what he [Donie] achieved.”

Stephen Coughlan, Gavin Coughlan and Sinead Fitzgerald, all of Aghada Running Club, at the Midleton road race. Picture: John Walshe

Kate Veale of West Waterford took a break from her race-walking travels to easily win the women’s race in 30:45. The evergreen Carmel Crowley from Bandon, third last year, moved up a place to take second in 31:35 with Niamh Cronin (St Finbarr’s) finishing third in 31:40.

Veale, who had competed in a 20km walk in Poland the week before, admitted that it was a pleasant change from her main activity. “It’s lovely to get a run in, I do all my training walking but I find the running more relaxing as you don’t have to be thinking about technique as you do in walking.

“It was a brilliantly organised event, the course was great and there was a real positive energy all around, so I was very happy to win.”

Kate Veale, first in the women's race at Midleton, with Mike Cremin and Mairé Walsh of Midleton AC, and Aoife Singleton of sponsors Marsh McLennan. Picture: John Walshe

RESULTS

Men: 1 M Walsh (Leevale) 25:57; 2 A Forristal (East Cork) 26:01; 3 J Meade (St Finbarrs, M45) 26:06; 4 D Coakley (Leevale) 26:15; 5 B Murphy (Iveragh, M40) 26:29; 6 M McMahon (North Cork, M40) 26:38.

M40: 3 K Kelleher (East Cork) 26:57.

M45: 2 P Cotter (Eagle) 28:52; 3 S Pender (Ballymore-Cobh) 30:00.

M50: 1 M Hennessy (East Cork) 30:42; 2 B McGuire (Eagle) 31:10; 3 W Rock (Midleton CTC) 34:08.

M55: 1 J Cashman (Midleton) 32:03; 2 P O’Connor (Eagle) 32:13; 3 K Twomey (unatt) 32:48.

M60: 1 E O’Sullivan (Midleton) 33:33; 2 P Bransfield (St Nicholas) 38:19; 3 G Bulman (Youghal) 38:33.

M65: 1 B Murphy (unatt) 34:55; 2 B Anglim (Ballymore-Cobh) 35:55; R Balostro (Maratoneti Genovesi) 36:03.

M70: 1 J Holland (Mallow) 39:57; 2 D O’Connell (Midleton) 42:50; 3 J Walshe (RRC) 46:53.

MJ: 1 A Murphy (unatt) 39:22; 2 C Phipps (unatt) 40:58; 3 E Manning (unatt) 51:39.

Women: 1 K Veale (West Waterford) 30:45; 2 C Crowley (Bandon, F55) 31:35; 3 N Cronin (St Finbarrs, F45) 31:40; 4 L Kelly (Carrigaline, F45) 31:46; 5 S Alcock (Ballymore-Cobh, F35) 32:07; 6 B Balostro (Togher) 33:31.

F35: 2 B Lynch (St Catherines) 34:59; 3 N Guerras (unatt) 35:22.

F40: 1 K Bevan (Eagle) 34:22; 2 M Cronin (unatt) 35:23; 3 H Cronin (Eagle) 36:44.

F45: 3 S Holland (Eagle) 34:15.

F50: 1 N O’Neill (Leevale) 33:54; 2 A Crowley (East Cork) 34:02; 3 O O’Rourke (Ballymore-Cobh) 34:49.

F55: 2 M Buckley (Donoughmore) 34:57; 3 B Sheedy (Midleton) 38:22.

F60: 1 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 35:39; 2 F O’Connor (Eagle) 42:54; 3 K O’Callaghan (unatt) 44:17.

F65: 1 N Harrington (Galtee) 48:29; 2 J McCarthy (Midleton) 55:23.

FJ: 1 E Belle (Midleton) 35:45; 2 S O’Reilly (unatt) 36:29.