Mark Walsh pushed on late to win Midleton Road Race

A WET evening didn’t deter a fine turnout of 300 for the Midleton five-miler, a race that started on the same actual date way back in 1984.
Leevale’s Mark Walsh, second last year to Michael Harty’s course record of 24:21, went one better on this occasion to win a more tactical race in a time of 25:57.
He waited until the final 400m before kicking away from Anthony Forristal who was running his first race for East Cork having just moved from the Midleton club. Forristal recorded 26:01 with John Meade (St Finbarr’s) having his usual consistent race to take third in 26:06.
Walsh, coached by his father Donie, gave credit to the 1972 Olympian for instilling in him a tactical awareness that resulted in his win: “It’s a blessing to have his knowledge.
“I didn’t start running until I was 25 or 26 so I didn’t really understand the sport before that; I was more into soccer and GAA which are completely different. But once you start running and meeting people you really appreciate what he [Donie] achieved.”
Kate Veale of West Waterford took a break from her race-walking travels to easily win the women’s race in 30:45. The evergreen Carmel Crowley from Bandon, third last year, moved up a place to take second in 31:35 with Niamh Cronin (St Finbarr’s) finishing third in 31:40.
Veale, who had competed in a 20km walk in Poland the week before, admitted that it was a pleasant change from her main activity. “It’s lovely to get a run in, I do all my training walking but I find the running more relaxing as you don’t have to be thinking about technique as you do in walking.
“It was a brilliantly organised event, the course was great and there was a real positive energy all around, so I was very happy to win.”
1 M Walsh (Leevale) 25:57; 2 A Forristal (East Cork) 26:01; 3 J Meade (St Finbarrs, M45) 26:06; 4 D Coakley (Leevale) 26:15; 5 B Murphy (Iveragh, M40) 26:29; 6 M McMahon (North Cork, M40) 26:38.
3 K Kelleher (East Cork) 26:57.
2 P Cotter (Eagle) 28:52; 3 S Pender (Ballymore-Cobh) 30:00.
1 M Hennessy (East Cork) 30:42; 2 B McGuire (Eagle) 31:10; 3 W Rock (Midleton CTC) 34:08.
1 J Cashman (Midleton) 32:03; 2 P O’Connor (Eagle) 32:13; 3 K Twomey (unatt) 32:48.
1 E O’Sullivan (Midleton) 33:33; 2 P Bransfield (St Nicholas) 38:19; 3 G Bulman (Youghal) 38:33.
1 B Murphy (unatt) 34:55; 2 B Anglim (Ballymore-Cobh) 35:55; R Balostro (Maratoneti Genovesi) 36:03.
1 J Holland (Mallow) 39:57; 2 D O’Connell (Midleton) 42:50; 3 J Walshe (RRC) 46:53.
1 A Murphy (unatt) 39:22; 2 C Phipps (unatt) 40:58; 3 E Manning (unatt) 51:39.
1 K Veale (West Waterford) 30:45; 2 C Crowley (Bandon, F55) 31:35; 3 N Cronin (St Finbarrs, F45) 31:40; 4 L Kelly (Carrigaline, F45) 31:46; 5 S Alcock (Ballymore-Cobh, F35) 32:07; 6 B Balostro (Togher) 33:31.
2 B Lynch (St Catherines) 34:59; 3 N Guerras (unatt) 35:22.
1 K Bevan (Eagle) 34:22; 2 M Cronin (unatt) 35:23; 3 H Cronin (Eagle) 36:44.
3 S Holland (Eagle) 34:15.
1 N O’Neill (Leevale) 33:54; 2 A Crowley (East Cork) 34:02; 3 O O’Rourke (Ballymore-Cobh) 34:49.
2 M Buckley (Donoughmore) 34:57; 3 B Sheedy (Midleton) 38:22.
1 M Sweeney (St Finbarrs) 35:39; 2 F O’Connor (Eagle) 42:54; 3 K O’Callaghan (unatt) 44:17.
1 N Harrington (Galtee) 48:29; 2 J McCarthy (Midleton) 55:23.
1 E Belle (Midleton) 35:45; 2 S O’Reilly (unatt) 36:29.