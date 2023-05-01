Colin Healy: Performance was encouraging but we have to take our chances

DESPITE an impressive showing against Shelbourne in the first half in Tolka Park on Friday night, Cork City showed their vulnerability in defence again by conceding two avoidable goals against the Dublin outfit.

City were unlucky, and had it not been for a string of excellent saves from Shels’ keeper Conor Kearns, the outcome of the results would have been different.

Rebel Army boss Colin Healy was pleased with his side’s performance during the opening 45 minutes but was unimpressed by the way they gave away the two goals. Defeat was City’s third in succession and seventh this season. Despite the negatives of defeat against Shels, there was one big positive with Joe O’Brien m-Whitmarsh getting on the scoresheet with an excellent finish.

Speaking after the match Healy said: “It’s another defeat. I thought in the first half we were very good. I thought we had a lot of chances.

"We were on top but we didn’t take our chances. Obviously, their keeper has pulled off some very good saves. I know they had a bit of possession in the first half, but it was all in front of us, and I thought we were the better side.

“Then they came out second half and scored early. It was a sloppy goal to give away. The second goal is the same. It is a sloppy one as well. We need to do better. It’s great that Joe managed to pull one back but we didn’t make them work hard for their goals.

We gave away possession too much.

“We did get in some very good scoring positions, which we couldn’t take advantage of. I think you need to score when you are on top but we didn’t. Credit to Conor Kearns he has pulled off some wonderful saves and he is a very good keeper but you have to score when you are on top.

"If we take one of those chances and score the first goal, it could have been a different result."

DWELL

Things don’t get easier for City with a trip to Dalymount Park next up where the Rebel Army will take on league leaders Bohemians. Healy knows that he and his players can’t dwell on their defeat against Shels with the games coming thick and fast. The City manager appreciates the level of quality of the sides in the Premier Division and is fully aware of the task they face against Bohs at Dalymount.

“It’s difficult for us at the moment. We have to regroup. We have to stick together. It was a difficult one to take again tonight and we have another tough game on Monday, so we will come back in tomorrow and we need to get ourselves ready. Bohs are a good side.

"There are tough games every week in this league. We are playing against top teams. And as I said, at the moment it was very difficult.

Jack Moylan of Shelbourne celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal against Cork City. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"But the performance first half here tonight was very good. Second-half, Shels put a small bit of pressure on us and we probably struggled a small bit. They were on top and they scored when they were and it’s another defeat for us. But the players have to refocus now and get ready for the Bohs game Monday.

We have to get this defeat out of their minds and get them ready to go again."

City can take the positives from the Shels game ahead of their clash with Bohs. City have struggled on the road this campaign, and are without a victory away from Turners Cross. Their opening 45-minute display against Shels was one of their best away from home for a number of games, but yet, they were unable to take their chances, and that cannot continue if they want to pick up their first win away from Turner's Cross.

City cannot afford to keep missing the chances they did against Shels on Friday night, otherwise, the same outcome will prevail in future games because opposition sides have the quality in their team to punish City. With UCD starting to get points on the board, it really is crucial City do the same start with their difficult task of facing Bohs at Dalymount Park.