Struggling Cork City fall to another loss at Shelbourne

Shelbourne 2 Cork City 1

IT'S three successive defeats for Cork City after their defeat to Shelbourne at Tolka Park on Friday night.

City will rue missed chances in the first half that ultimately cost them getting points from this game. The Rebel Army were impressive in the first 45 minutes but dropped their levels in the second half and were punished by goals from Matt Smith and Jack Moylan goal with Joe O’Brien-Whitemarsh scoring a late consolation.

Colin Healy made a brave call by handing Daniel Moynihan his league debut in goal in place of Jimmy Corcoran, who has been out of form over the past several weeks. It was Moynihan’s second appearance for the first team having previously featured in their Munster Senior Cup clash against Waterford last month- a match that Moynihan came on in as a substitute.

It was a positive start from City with Ruairi Keating twice testing Conor Kearns within the opening minutes. The striker was first denied with a powerful shot before he was unable to generate enough power in his headed effort from close-range.

Cork City's Darragh Crowley and Matty Smith of Shelbourne. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

The Rebel Army looked the most dangerous of the sides with Tunde and Keating making life difficult for the Shels’ defence.

City were denied from going in front when Kearns produced two remarkable saves. The Shels’ keeper first prevented Keating’s header from hitting the net before denying Ally Gilchrist from the rebound. The Scottish defender had a further chance from the same phase of play but could not hit the target and should have done better with both of his efforts.

Shels returned from the interval a different team and were ahead two minutes when Smith curled an effort from inside the box into the far top corner, giving Moynihan no chance. It was a cruel blow for the visitors who had been the better side up to that point.

The goal changed the momentum of the game with Shels’ having more control of the match and looked a far greater threat. The goal seemed to drain the belief in the City players as they were careless in possession and rash with their challenges.

Shels doubled their advantage when Moylan robbed Aaron Bolger in possession before running through on goal and finishing past Moynihan.

The drama wasn’t over with O’Brien-Whitemarsh scoring with an excellent finish to get his first goal for the club two minutes from time but City were unable to find an equaliser despite their gallant effort.

SHELS: Kearns; Barrett, Ledwidge, Byrne; Toure (J Wilson 56), Caffery, Hakiki (McManus 78), Lunney, T Wilson; Smith, Moylan (Robinson 85).

CORK CITY: Moynihan; Coleman, Gilchrist, Honohan; Crowley, Bolger, Healy (O’Brien-Whitemarsh 78), Coffey, Varian; Keating, Owolabi (Murphy 64).

Referee: R Mattews