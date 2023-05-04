Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 12:50

Ryan Creech and Lizzie Lee set the pace in Ballintotis

Top-class and exciting four-miler drew some of the country's best runners in a field of 840
Lizzie Lee, winner of the women's race at Ballintotis, receiving her prize from Cathy Smyth. Also pictured is John Cashman, race organiser. Picture: John Walshe

NOT alone is the Ballintotis four-mile road race the official opener to the summer running season, it is also a ‘must-do’ for runners of all abilities.

This year another chapter was added to that growing reputation with the appearance of a number of top runners from various parts of the country, resulting in a high-class and exciting race up front.

The only disappointment was the late withdrawal due to injury of course record holder and 2022 winner Michael Harty, but this did not take from an action-packed contest. 

From the gun, Ryan Creech made his intentions clear by setting a cracking pace, going through the opening mile in around 4:35.

Ryan Creech, winner of the Ballintotis road race, receiving the Dominic Knowles Memorial Cup from Noreen Knowles. Also pictured is John Cashman, race organiser. Picture: John Walshe
Continuing in the same front-running vein, the Leevale man went on to cross the line in a time of 19:11 to knock four seconds off of Harty’s previous best set in 2018.

Jake O’Regan from St John’s in Clare took second in 19:32 with Kilkenny-man Ger Forde winning a great battle for third ahead of Tim O’Donoghue (East Cork) and Niall Shanahan (An Bru).

Creech, the second fastest Corkman over the marathon distance following his 2:13:03 in Seville back in February, admitted he had to take the pace out from the start.

“I think if I had sat in and tried to be tactical the lads would have blown me away, so I said I would put the hammer down and go for it.

“It’s the best run race I’ve ever been to and a credit to everybody down here. 

It’s also great to have a local race that’s so well run, when you see people coming down from the country on a Thursday, it’s fabulous.” 

For 2016 Olympian Lizzie Lee, the year wouldn’t be the same without Ballintotis. 

Although under orders not to overdo it as her Leevale club were contesting the national road relays the following Sunday, she still ran 11 seconds faster than last year to again take the title in a time of 22:20.

Fiona Santry of East Cork, winner four years ago, showed the vast improvement she has made since by running 50 seconds faster on this occasion to take second in 22:36 with Clare athlete Sharon Rynne third in 23:43.

“This a special race, there’s something about it and I love coming done here,” stated the winner – sentiments no doubt shared by the 840 other participants who once again voted with their feet as they made their way around the winding roads of Ballintotis.

Lucy and Shauna Horgan who took part in the Ballintotis road race. Picture: John Walshe
Results:

Men:

1 R Creech (Leevale) 19:11; 2 J O’Regan (St Johns) 19:32; 3 G Forde (KCH) 19:41; 4 T O’Donoghue (East Cork) 19:41; 5 N Shanahan (An Bru, M40) 19:41; 6 F O’Brien (East Cork) 20:02.

M40: 2 N O’Callaghan (West Limerick) 20:49; 3 B Twohig (St Finbarrs) 20:55.

M45: 1 K Kelly (Youghal) 21:16; 2 K McKeown (Grange-Fermoy) 21:37; 3 G Egan (An Bru) 22:08.

M50: 1 C Merritt (unatt) 20:57; 2 S McSweeney (St Nicholas) 22:01; 3 P Costigan (St Catherines) 24:41.

M55: 1 N Berkeley (DSD) 24:49; 2 E Meade (East Cork) 25:07; 3 R Hawkins (Carraig na bhFear) 25:33.

M60: 1 M Walsh (Midleton) 27:56; 2 E O’Regan (Youghal) 28:01; 3 M Concannon (West Waterford) 28:45.

M65: 1 J Collins (Leevale) 25:50; 2 L Lynch (Donoughmore) 26:56; 3 K Carey (unatt) 27:16.

M70: 1 K Higgs (Eagle) 31:12; 2 J Walshe (RRC) 35:01; 3 D O’Connell (Midleton) 36:01.

M75: 1 R Piotrowski (Eagle) 30:43; 2 I Kohler (Midleton) 38:37; 3 J Murray (unatt) 39:02. M80: 1 B Caball (St Finbarrs) 47:25.

MJ: 1 R Troy (Liscarrll) 20:38; 2 L Burfield (unatt) 23:37; 3 A Bateman (unatt) 24:37.

Women: 

1 L Lee (Leevale, F40) 22:09; 2 F Santry (East Cork, F35) 22:36; 3 S Rynne (Kilmurry-Ibric NC, F35) 23:43; 4 O Byrne (St Finbarrs) 23:51; 5 B Gaffney (Mallow, F50) 24:04; 6 E Knox (Leevale) 24:12.

Grainne Kearney, Ann Connolly and Sarah Crone of Ballintotis Fit4Life pictured at their local race. Picture: John Walshe
F35: 3 E Cardiff (Kilmore) 25:05.

F40: 2 N O’Connor (East Cork) 26:19; 3 D Ansbro (Youghal) 27:21.

F45: 1 R MacKeown (Leevale) 24:47; 2 L Kelly (Carrigaline) 25:33; 3 L Crowley (Watergrasshill) 26:59.

F50: 2 S O’Leary (Midleton) 26:50; 3 A Crowley (East Cork) 27:13.

F55: 1 M Buckley (Donoughmore) 28:09; 2 M Ahern (Midleton) 30:29; 3 M O’Mahony (Youghal) 32:26.

F60: 1 M Lynch (Donoughmore) 33:50; 2 M McNamara (Midleton) 36:35; 3 L Feeney (St Catherines) 37:03.

F65: 1 C Geaney (unatt) 37:12; 2 N Harrington (Galtee) 38:17; 3 A Sheehy (St Finbarrs) 41:53.

FJ: 1 R Buckley (Youghal) 27:25; 2 S Cronin (unatt) 28:53; 3 S O’Reilly (unatt) 30:50.

