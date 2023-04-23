Midleton land Munster Youth Cup as George Alamo grabs a late winner

Midleton AFC 1 Aisling Annacotty 0

EAST Cork side Midleton created history for their club when they lifted the Jako Ireland Munster Youth Cup by beating Limerick outfit Aisling Annacotty in the fantastic facilities at Carrig Park Fermoy.

There was very little between both sides in the first half as both back lines were on top of their games.

The game was settled late in the second half when the Magpies forward George Alamo scored a beautiful goal and that was enough to give his side the title in front of a large attendance.

The Midleton manager Barry Lambe was delighted and so proud of his team after the game.

"I am over the moon for the lads as the worked so hard all year and they got their rewards.

"I thought the first half was evenly contested to be honest, but we shaded the second half and deserved to win at the end. To be fair to the Annacotty team and management were great sportsmen and their players gave everything on the day.

"Our keeper Alex Howard and the back four were very solid today, but to be fair it was a great team performance as everyone put in a superb shift.

"I would like to thank my assistant manager Mark Duggan for all his hard work and dedication all season and I would like to thank all the club members and supporters for travelling."

Both sides made a nervous start to the game and there was very little action in front of the goal, as both back lines were on top.

The Magpies had the first chance of the game in the 20th minute, when Evan McGrath found Evan Bolster free on the edge of the box, however, his powerful effort sailed over the bar.

The Limerick side came very close to breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute, Daniel Ryan picked up a loose ball in midfield and he let fly from 30 yards, but his effort came crashing off the crossbar and away to safety.

The second half was still very closely contested, but when the Magpies' Darragh O’Brien put in the dangerous cross the Annacotty keeper Mark Forde did well to tip the ball over the bar.

Midleton took the lead in the 74th minute when Man of the Match Cian Lambe found George Alamo free in the box and he expertly slotted home to ecstatic scenes from the Magpies supporters.

Evan Bolster captain of the Midleton AFC U18 team accepting the Munster Youth Cup.

MIDLETON: Alex Howard, Nial Lang, Eoin Higgins, Aaron Desmond, Dylan Maher, Evan McGrath, Evan Bolster, Cian Lambe, George Alamo, Darragh O’Brien, Darragh Bagnell.

Subs: Ronan Birde-Thistle, Jake Fahd, Ian Vitali, Kyle Graham, Adam Aminu, Stephen O’Shea, Ryan Stack, Rory Adam, Oran Sweetnam.

AISLING ANNACOTTY: Mark Forde, Ben Moylan, Sean O’Brien, Callum Murphy, Seanie O’Haoadha, Daniel Ryan, Cian Auther, Donnacha Horgan, Alex Keating, Aaron Moffat, David Moroney.

Subs: Colm Kinehan, Cathal Downes, Robbie O’Brien, Alex Fox, Andrew Kearney, Eoghan Brady.