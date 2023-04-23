Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 08:55

Three championship essentials for the Cork hurlers as they prepare to face Waterford

Denis Hurley looks ahead to what will be a fiercely contested provincial series for the Rebels
Three championship essentials for the Cork hurlers as they prepare to face Waterford

Shane Kingston will lead the line for Cork this weekend. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Denis Hurley

GOALS

In six Allianz Hurling League games – five round-robin and the semi-final against Kilkenny – Cork averages two goals per game, which is good but could be better.

In addition, four were scored away to Galway while Cork couldn’t raise a green flag against the Cats while in the Westmeath and Wexford games there were further opportunities that were not taken.

If we take it that a total of 30 points will win you a championship game more often than not, scoring three goals would mean landing ‘only’ 21 points. Neither output is easily achieved but having a goalscoring threat does provide more leeway and gives the opposition something to think about.

Cork certainly have players that can find the net, even with Alan Connolly absent with injury, but chance-creation is that bit harder in the championship than in the league.

SQUAD DEPTH

More than 30 players started for Cork across the six league games and, while the tally may not reach as high in the four Munster SHC round-robin matches, there will be a need to able to mix and match as required.

Speaking at the Munster championship launch, Cork selector Donal O’Mahony outlined how a horses-for-courses approach is needed against different opponents and given how cramped the schedule is with the likelihood of players picking up knocks.

Galway's Jack Grealish and Sean Twomey of Cork battling in the league. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane
Galway's Jack Grealish and Sean Twomey of Cork battling in the league. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

In 1999, Cork played four championship matches as they won the All-Ireland and picked the same starting 15 in each one, with just four subs used during the campaign – one of them being Pat Ryan. Those days are long gone and a deep panel is essential in order to challenge.

Off the back of the league, one would struggle to confidently name the starting team for Sunday as there are more than a few judgement calls and that has to be a good thing.

STRONG STARTS

The six league games provided a curious quirk – Cork led at half-time in two of them and ‘lost’ the second half on each occasion.

Against Limerick and Wexford, the Rebels trailed at home before coming good with goals in the second half to win. Away to Galway, they fell four points behind in the first half before drawing level by half-time and pushing on in the second half.

Luke Meade of Cork is tackled by Shane Calvin of Westmeath. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Luke Meade of Cork is tackled by Shane Calvin of Westmeath. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Two first-half goals ensured Cork led by 2-11 to 0-10 at half-time against Westmeath and they were never going to be overhauled, though the Lake County competed well as the game finished 2-21 to 0-21. In the last round-robin game away to Clare, with qualification assured, Cork were up by two at half-time before being pegged back for a draw.

Then, in the semi, Kilkenny retired with a 1-12 to 0-12 lead and triumphed by 2-22 to 0-22, aided by Cork playing with 14 for much of the second half.

As encouraging as the strong second-half showings were, that showed that they can’t always be relied upon. The margins will be fine in the championship and head-starts can’t be allowed.

Read More

Cork U20 hurlers through to Munster final with a game to spare

More in this section

Heartbreak for Cork in Munster U14 ladies football final Heartbreak for Cork in Munster U14 ladies football final
The Longshot: Boris on court, in court and on camera The Longshot: Boris on court, in court and on camera
Clare v Cork U20HC: Rebels make three changes Clare v Cork U20HC: Rebels make three changes
cork gaa#hurling

Adrigole GAA Golf Classic launched

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more