Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 16:00

Cork U20 hurling talking points: Who is ready for the step to senior?

Éamonn Murphy reviews the Rebels' three wins to date against Waterford, Tipp and Clare
Patrick Crotty of Clare in action against Timmy Wilk of Cork. Picture: John Sheridan/Sportsfile

Eamonn Murphy

SENIOR POTENTIAL

Cork supporters would love to see a third U20 All-Ireland in four seasons brought back to Leeside. At the very least, it would be a strong portent if Cork reached a sixth Munster final in seven years.

Right now they're already in the semi and will be guaranteed a berth in the decider if they win away to Limerick on Friday, April 28. The semi is on May 8 and the final a week later.

Whether or which, the ultimate goal of this grade is to produce hurlers capable of wearing the Blood and Bandage in the heat of senior championship. Eoin Downey is already a certainty to progress and would be starting next week's clash with Waterford in Páirc Uí Chaoimh if he wasn't suspended. Ben Cunningham and Colin Walsh are also involved with Pat Ryan's squad while commanding keeper Brion Saunderson, dynamic captain Micheál Mullins, wing-forward Diarmuid Healy and the O'Sullivan brothers Adam and Diarmuid are very highly rated.

Cork’s Brion Saunderson clears from Waterford’s Charlie Treen. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

There's no exact science to predicting future Cork seniors but there's serious talent in this group.

ADAPTABILITY

Cork have saved their best until last in all the games to date. They were 0-6 to 0-2 behind against Waterford after 11 minutes and still a point down at the break; Tipp led them 0-10 to 0-5 after 22 minutes; Cork were also one in arrears against Clare going in at half-time despite taking an early 0-7 to 0-3 lead.

In all three cases, Ben O'Connor's charges looked the fitter, sharper and more fluid side in the last quarter. They powered toward the finishing line and got the job done. This despite a raft of changes in terms of starting line-ups and in-game alterations.

O'Connor assembled an impressive management team, including former All-Stars Ronan Curran and Anthony Nash, Midleton's Terence McCarthy, and Ger O’Regan, the minor coach in 2021, with the likes of Derek Connolly and Paul O'Sullivan in the backroom. That level of preparation has stood to them when the pressure has been on.

On the one hand, Cork's slow starts are a concern. They could end up getting caught in a knockout game but having a deep panel and a mix of scoring threats helps, from the aerial prowess of Walsh, Healy and Cunningham to the stickwork of William Buckley and Ross O'Sullivan.

William Buckley shoots from Joe Caesar of Tipperary. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork haven't been able to call on their full squad at any juncture, Midleton's Ciarmhac Smyth, Cillian Tobin (Bride Rovers) and the Barrs' Ben O'Connor among the absentees though Tobin did get a run late on in Ennis.

The selectors could certainly do with more defensive options, which O'Connor, who was tied up with Pres and Irish U19 rugby commitments, Smyth, a standout when Midleton were county champions two years ago, and Ballygarvan's Kevin Lyons would offer. O'Connor and Smyth both started the Munster semi-final loss to Tipp last season. 

ATTACKING SPREAD

Cunningham has excelled as the focal point of the attack, particularly against Tipp. His goal in Clare effectively decided a finely poised contest when up to then the Banner had shackled him pretty well. The senior panellist's free-taking is quality and also made a difference at Cusack Park when the hosts had misfired from placed balls.

Ben Cunningham keeping an eye on the sliotar against Oisin Clune. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Walsh's goal after a rampaging run in the Waterford victory was inspirational and he's nailed some booming points while Healy was a standout at minor with his combination of height, speed and accuracy and that has carried over to U20. 

There's serious quality in the forwards overall.

Buckley didn't start the opener but sniped over 0-5 in the two games since while also acting as a conduit around the middle third. Hard-running midfielder Tadhg O'Connell chipped in with 0-2 against both Tipp and Clare while Timmy Wilk managed 0-4 from distance in his first start this week. 

You feel there's more to come from Jack Leahy as well, who was unavailable for the trip to Clare.

Cork's Tadhg O'Connell in action against Tipp. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

SCORERS: 

Ben Cunningham 2-27 (0-19 f, 0-1 65); 

Colin Walsh 1-6; 

Diarmuid Healy 0-7; 

William Buckley 0-5; 

Tadhg O'Connell, Timmy Wilk 0-4 each; 

Adam O'Sullivan, Ross O'Sullivan 0-3 each; 

Eoin O'Leary, Jack Leahy, David Cremin 0-2 each; 

Darragh O’Sullivan, Brian Keating, Mikey Finn, Shane Kingston 0-1 each.

