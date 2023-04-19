Cork defender Sean McLoughlin signs long term deal with Hull City 

CORK footballer Sean McLoughlin has signed a new long term deal at Hull City that will keep him at the club until 2026, with an option of another 12 months.

The defender has made 78 appearances since he moved to the club in the summer of 2019 from Cork City.

McLoughlin has been ever present for Hull this season and they kept 10 clean sheets in the 21 games that he started.

His work has been repeatedly praised by the fans, he even received the Player of the Month Award for December and February during this season.

As soon as the deal was announced, he talk about his excitement for the future at the MKM Stadium.

“Everyone can see the way the club’s been going the last year and a half, since the new owner came in. In particular the new manager,” he said.

“Looking forward to being a part of, hopefully, a successful future.

“The four years have flown by really. I think the last year, year and a bit, I’ve been able to show what I’m about as a player.

"I’ve been improving every year that I’ve been here. Hopefully more of the same next season."

The biggest source of McLoughlin’s happiness is his record in defence for Hull City in the Championship.

“As a defender, you pride yourself on clean sheets. You’re going out into a game not wanting to concede any goals.

"Not just me, all the defenders played a part this season,” he explained.

“I’ve been doing really well at keeping the clean sheets and that gives us a good basis to go on and win games.”

Head coach Liam Rosenior said: “Sean’s been magnificent. He’s grown as a character and become a real leader in the dressing room.

“He’s someone I want to build the team around and the exciting thing for me is I think he’s got a lot more development and potential.

“The biggest compliment I can pay him is he's a fantastic professional, a good lad and a very, very good player.

“He’s grown and is improving all the time.

"I love how calm he is in possession but he also defends his box really well.

“We’re delighted he’s put his long-term future in our hands and I think he’s in the right place.”

The defender first made his name known nationally by helping UCC win the Munster Senior League Premier Division title in 2017.

The defender scored the winning goal against Cobh Wanderers in a winner takes all game at the Mardyke, and he went from there to Cork City under John Caulfield.

Mc Loughlin spent two years at the club, a period that saw him win a league and cup double, two Munster Senior Cups, and a Presidents Cup.