Two Lainey O’Sullivan goals enable Lisgoold to defeat Ibane Ladies and claim a Cork LGFA U21D county title

Lisgoold 2-7

Ibane Ladies 1-8

TWO Lainey O’Sullivan goals enabled Lisgoold to defeat Ibane Ladies and claim a Cork LGFA U21D county title at Bishopstown on Sunday afternoon.

O’Sullivan handed Lisgoold the perfect start with a goal inside three minutes.

Ibane’s defence was under intense pressure and conceded a penalty.

Cork senior Dara Kiniry was brought down but Claire Dullea saved Eilis Hegarty’s spot-kick.

Buoyed by that penalty save, Ibane’s Ciardha McCarthy and Ciara Deasy (free) scores reduced the deficit.

That was Lisgoold’s cue to find another gear as Molly Carroll converted two frees before Lainey O’Sullivan netted another sublime goal.

Molly Carroll’s third free and a Lainey O’Sullivan point extended the East Cork club’s advantage.

Admirably, the Timoleague and Barryroe amalgamation enjoyed a positive end to the first half.

(Left to right): Lisgoold captain Laura Murphy, referee Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery Ladies) and Katelyn Dineen captain of Ibane Ladies before Sunday’s Cork LGFA U21D county final in Bishopstown.

Ciara Collins split the posts prior to Ciara Deasy being denied a certain goal by goalkeeper Rhiona Sheehan.

Deasy converted a free and watched a long-range goal attempt bounce inches over the crossbar to make it 2-4 to 0-5.

Chloe Collins’ injury-time score edged Lisgoold six points ahead at the break.

Áine Hallihan returned to action following a first half injury and promptly scored her team’s seventh point.

Lisgoold suffered a setback when Lainey O’Sullivan was yellow carded and substitute Aoibhinn McKeogh took advantage to make it 2-6 to 0-6.

Despite being temporarily down to 14 players, Lisgoold moved further ahead when Hallihan’s shot was tipped over by Claire Dullea.

The full-forward quickly added her second point.

Ibane’s attemps to mount a comeback were thwarted by poor shooting before Aoibhinn McKeogh scored twice in quick succession to make it 2-7 to 0-8.

Lisgoold lost Eilis Hegarty to a yellow card shortly after being restored to their full complement before Ciara Deasy netted an Ibane goal two minutes from the end.

It proved academic as Lisgoold held on to claim the U21 D county title.

Scorers for Lisgoold: L O’Sullivan 2-1, M Carroll 0-3 (0-3f), A Hallihan 0-2, C Collins 0-1.

Ibane Ladies: C Deasy 1-3 (0-2f), A McKeogh 0-3, C McCarthy, C Collins 0-1 each.

LISGOOLD: R Sheehan; R Barry, R Moynihan, L Murphy (captain); C Duggan, C Moynihan, S Kelleher; E Hegarty, D Kiniry; M Cullinane, M Carroll, L O’Sullivan; C Collins, A Hallahan, S Ahern.

Subs: L Carroll for M Cullinane (16), G Collins for Á Hallihan (19, inj), Á Hallihan for L Carroll (ht), S Ahern for G Collins (52).

IBANE LADIES: C Dullea; S Walsh, A McCarthy, G Flynn; R Cahalane, S McCarthy, S Harrington; T Fleming, Ciardha McCarthy; E O’Riordan, K Dineen (captain), R Ní Bhuachalla; A Condon, C Collins, C Deasy

Subs: A McKeogh for R Cahalane (27), Aoibhinn McKeogh for C Collins (ht), A O’Leary for A McCarthy (45)

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Rosscarbery Ladies).