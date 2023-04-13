Beara ladies footballers putting in hard yards to make an impact at junior 

BEARA is looking to re-establish itself as a serious contender in the 2023 Cork LGFA Division 4 League and Junior B Championship.

Footballers from the Adrigole, Castletownbere, Urhan, Garnish, Bere Island and Glengarriff areas continue to proudly wear the famous red Beara jersey.

Unlike their male equivalents, Beara competes as a club rather than a division in the Cork LGFA adult and underage competitions. Last year however, Beara struggled in the adult junior A grade but flourished in underage competitions.

Beginning 2023 as a junior B club, Beara will use their upcoming Division 4 county league fixtures against Erins Own, Mallow, Bandon, St Finbarr’s, Courcey Rovers, Tadgh Mac Cárthaigh and St Peter’s as preparation for the JBFC.

“This year is definitely about our younger players gaining as much experience as possible,” Beara LGFA manager Susan Power told the Echo.

“Beara has a very young team for 2023. I think there are only two or three players over the age of 30. Most of this year’s (adult) team will be made up of minors. So, yes, it is all about younger players gaining experience, building a foundation through the league and then competing for the junior B county championship.”

Beara were crowned 2022 Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Minor C divisional champions by overcoming Ibane Ladies in Drimoleague.

The rural club’s 2022 campaign proved a hugely challenging one amid an ultra-competitive Cork LGFA junior A championship.

Heavy group defeats to more experienced opponents including Douglas, Dohenys, county finalists O’Donovan Rossa as well as county and Munster LGFA champions and All-Ireland finalists Naomh Abán, saw Beara regraded.

In junior B, it is hoped Beara, with a long tradition of producing Cork GAA and LGFA inter-county talent, will bounce back to the junior A grade as quickly as possible.

“Last year’s junior A championship was a difficult one for us as we lost all of our games,” Power said.

“One game in particular sticks out, a championship game against O’Donovan Rossa who needed to beat us by 25 points. They managed to do that and progress to the county final. That was a soul-destroying experience for our girls but is all in the past now. Everyone is just determined to do our best in junior B this year.

“There is no reason why we can’t bounce back because there are some seriously talented players in Beara. Some of the younger players coming up through the ranks will be looking to represent Cork in the future, if given an opportunity.”

BOOST

Although Beara has a young core within its panel, there’s little doubt that having former Cork seniors Áine Terry O’Sullivan and Clare O’Shea available for selection represents a massive boost. O’Shea and Terry O’Sullivan’s influence, both on and off the pitch, will be vital if Beara are to make their mark.

“We have Áine Terry and Clare back with us full-time this year,” Susan Power confirmed.

“It is fantastic and a real boost for everyone involved. Áine Terry and Clare are always very encouraging to the younger girls on the panel. Áine Terry came up with a suggestion for a team bonding session a couple of weeks ago.

“We took up Áine’s suggestion and the Beara panel travelled via ferry to Bere Island. All the players took part in the 5k Park Run on the island.

“We played a bit of tag rugby and tug-o-war too. To finish, the players were fed by The Bakehouse on Bere Island before returning home on the ferry.

“Fostering a team spirit is important as it is the foundation you build on. The girls loved the whole Bere Island experience and it was one of the best days out they had in a long time. Everyone is asking when the next day out is happening!”

The Beara LGFA squad taking part in a 5k Park Run on Bere Island as part of a team bonding exercise.

Beara faces similar challenges to other Division 4 League and junior B championship opponents when it comes to player retention.

Many footballers use the summer months to head off around the world and miss a large portion of their schedule.

“We have roughly 30 on this year’s panel but the problem is that is today, and we don’t know how many will go off on holidays or travelling just yet,” the Beara LGFA manager added.

“Encouragingly, those numbers are way up on last year and we had 20 tog out for a challenge game last week.

“It is a transitional year, yes, but I would still be very hopeful of winning the junior B county.

“You must want to win. That’s the message I keep relaying to the girls. There is no point competing if you don’t want to win."