Cork U20 selector Ollie Rue O'Sullivan: 'You’re dealing with elite sports people who want to achieve'

A MAN that bleeds Cork football is Ollie ‘Rue’ O’Sullivan.

The proud Garnish native is currently a selector with the Rebels U20 football team under the management of the vastly experienced, Bobbie O’Dwyer.

Passion for football runs deep for O’Sullivan and given where he grew up on the Beara peninsula, it’s no surprise. O’Sullivan famously captained Beara to the Cork SFC title back in 1997.

He was a selector during O’Dwyer’s tenure as Cork minor football manager, and the Rebels went on to win the All-Ireland title in 2019, their first Markham Cup triumph in nineteen years.

Speaking to The Echo ahead of the Munster U20 football championship semi-final, O’Sullivan’s passion and enthusiasm is clear to see.

“It’s great to be involved with a Cork football team, you’re dealing with elite sports people who want to achieve, it’s very enjoyable,” he said.

“I am very passionate about Cork football, and it’s an honour to be involved in an inter-county team. I have been steeped in the GAA since I was very young. After my playing career finished, I wanted to get involved on the management side of things, it’s not as good as playing, but it’s the nearest you’re going to get.

Sometimes when you are on the line you wear your heart on your sleeve too much, but I want to win. When you see players developing and winning, it’s very satisfying.”

The garda, based in Anglesea St, has a great bond with manager O’Dwyer.

“I know Bobbie a very long time, we are from neighbouring parishes below in Beara, so when Bobby got the Cork U14 job for the 2016 season he brought me along and it has been a magnificent journey so far.

“We then went up to the Cork minors from 2018 to 2020. In 2019 the team won the All-Ireland title. What Bobbie brings to the table is incredible, he has huge managerial experience, he brings everyone together from various different skillsets from selectors, backroom team to logistics and so on.

“The most important thing is you have to enjoy what you are doing, whether that is a player or a selector and Bobby definitely brings that good environment into the group. When you have that in place, you have a greater ability to get the hard work done.

“I can’t compliment him enough the way he has pulled this group together.”

Cork football hasn’t had too much to shout about over the last 10 years, but 2019’s All-Ireland win for the Cork minors was a huge boost.

There was a special photo taken by Eddie O’Hare after the All-Ireland win over Galway of O’Sullivan and his son Shane, who was 12 years of age at the time, on the Croke Park turf. The Garnish native, who lives in Ballincollig, says there’s luck behind that.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Shane was very fortunate to come into the dressing room after the All-Ireland semi-final, then for the final there were strict restrictions. I had to tell him ‘you won’t be able to be in the dressing room for the final.’

“He had travelled with us quite a bit throughout the year and was disappointed by what I told him, so he responded by asking ‘what happens if ye win?’

“I said ‘nothing.’

“Once the final whistle blew, Shane was onto the pitch, the stewards left him off, which was a surprise given how strict they are. He was very fortunate and it’s a picture that we as a family will cherish forever.”

FOCUS

The Rebels start the championship on Monday against Limerick at Páirc Uí Rinn.

“It’s been stop-start so far this season with injuries, but that’s part and parcel of sport, we should be in good shape for the opening game.

“You get no easy game at this level, Limerick will love to turn Cork over, so we can’t be complacent.

“I am very much looking forward to the game. It’s win or bust. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves."