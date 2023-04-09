Player Ratings: Cork footballers struggled in every sector in Banner loss

Didn't have his usual impact as a hard runner down the flanks. Clare put Podge Collins on his flank to occupy him and the tactic paid off.
Gaining primary possession around the centre was an issue, particularly when the towering Darren O'Neill was introduced in the second half. Like Taylor, O'Callaghan wasn't able to power through aside from a few first-half flashes.
Had a good first half, getting fouled for three frees that Steven Sherlock converted but not as prominent when Clare tightened up on restarts.
Extremely hard-working as always but didn't get the chance to show his attacking qualities.
Nabbed a point and fouled a couple of times as he was breaking the lines but the hosts did an excellent job at smothering the Douglas club man, who had torched them in the league.
Fierce unlucky to see a stinging drive thunder off the crossbar in the first half. Had plenty of possession but couldn't crack Clare's defensive shell.
The only Cork forward to regularly trouble the Banner backs with his ball-carrying. He had two assists and drew fouls.
His clinical free-taking kept Cork in contention throughout. Arched over two gems from play as well as being deadly from placed balls.
Starved of quality ball close to goal, only once did the debutant get a chance to get in and slipped at the wrong time.
Put himself about after replacing McSweeney.
Showed for a few passes but showed his inexperience when rushing a chance to kick the winner at the death.
Late replacements.