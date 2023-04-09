Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 17:30

Player Ratings: Cork footballers struggled in every sector in Banner loss

Steven Sherlock, Ruairí Deane and Rory Maguire were the most prominent Rebels in Ennis but collectively it was a very poor display
Steven Sherlock kept Cork in the game away to Clare. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Micheál Aodh Martin: Made an outstanding flying save in the second half. Cork struggled on his long kick-outs but that was down to being outmuscled by the Banner midfield. 7 

Kevin O’Donovan: His usual tidy game at corner-back. Plenty of energy on his return from injury issues during the league and curled over a brilliant score into added time which almost rescued a draw for Cork. 6

Daniel O’Mahony: One of the Rebels' standout performers in the league and the Sigerson Cup Footballer of the Year. Unfortunately he endured a long afternoon here trying to curb the menacing Keelan Sexton, who ended with 0-4 from play and was fouled for three frees. Modern defending is collective of course but he couldn't impose himself. 5

Tommy Walsh: Like O'Donovan, he was game and lively going up the field and put in a few decent tackles. Still U20 so one of the few positives from the trip to Ennis. 6 

Luke Fahy: Another rookie, he was on the world of ball in the first half but not as involved in the second. Could have had a couple of scores. 6

Rory Maguire: Landed Cork's only point from play in the opening 35 minutes, which reflected how tough the going was for the forwards. 7

Matty Taylor: Didn't have his usual impact as a hard runner down the flanks. Clare put Podge Collins on his flank to occupy him and the tactic paid off. 6 

Colm O’Callaghan: Gaining primary possession around the centre was an issue, particularly when the towering Darren O'Neill was introduced in the second half. Like Taylor, O'Callaghan wasn't able to power through aside from a few first-half flashes. 5 

Ian Maguire: Had a good first half, getting fouled for three frees that Steven Sherlock converted but not as prominent when Clare tightened up on restarts.

Eoghan McSweeney: Extremely hard-working as always but didn't get the chance to show his attacking qualities.

Sean Powter: Nabbed a point and fouled a couple of times as he was breaking the lines but the hosts did an excellent job at smothering the Douglas club man, who had torched them in the league.

Brian O’Driscoll: Fierce unlucky to see a stinging drive thunder off the crossbar in the first half. Had plenty of possession but couldn't crack Clare's defensive shell. 5

Ruairí Deane: The only Cork forward to regularly trouble the Banner backs with his ball-carrying. He had two assists and drew fouls. 7

Steven Sherlock: His clinical free-taking kept Cork in contention throughout. Arched over two gems from play as well as being deadly from placed balls. 8 

Chris Óg Jones: Starved of quality ball close to goal, only once did the debutant get a chance to get in and slipped at the wrong time. 5 

Subs:

Killian O’Hanlon: Put himself about after replacing McSweeney. 6

Conor Corbett: Showed for a few passes but showed his inexperience when rushing a chance to kick the winner at the death. 6

John O'Rourke, Cian Kiely: Late replacements.

