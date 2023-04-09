Two Ciara Morrison goals help Cork minor camogie team overcome Tipperary

Cork 2-10

Tipperary 1-14

CORK ensured their place in the Electric Ireland Minor All-Ireland semi-final was secured as they overcame the tough challenged posed by a Tipperary side still very much in the hunt for a place in the last four when the sides met in Castle Road on Sunday morning.

In a tough opening half Cork played against the strong wind and going to the dressing room trailing by just two points they were in a good position.

Tipperary made a good start to the game with two points from the stick of the impressive Celine Guinan but Cork responded with two pointed Emily O’Donoghue frees to keep in touch.

Kate Fennessy, Cork, Celine Guinan and Paula Quirke, Tipperary Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Guinan edged the visitors back in front with a point before a Danielle Ryan goal on eighteen minutes helped Tipp open up a four point lead but finishing the half strong Cork with Kate Fennessy and Emily O’ Donoghue on target it was 1-3 to 0-4 at the interval.

Cork were back on level inside four minutes of the restart and working hard they put the Tipperary defence under huge pressure but a Danielle Ryan pointed free edged Tipperary back in front.

Cork's work rate was huge with Millie Condon impressing as they began to wear down Tipperary around the middle.

Ava Fitzgerald, Cork, Celine Guinan, Shauna Heffernan and Kate Ralph, Tipperary. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

As the game entered the final quarter Cork took a firm grip, Emily O’Donoghue pointed a forty five to level matters and from here on it was all Cork , three points without reply from Ciara Morrison, Millie Condon and O'Donoghue free had Cork three point in front with five minutes remaining.

Now pushing for home Cork were not going to be denied, two Ciara Morrison goals finished the game as a contest and ensured Cork with a game to go against Galway next weekend are through irrespective of the result.

Scorers for Cork: C Morrison 2-1, E O’ Donoghue 0-6 (0-4f’s, 0-2 45s), M Condon 0-2,K Fennessy 0-1.

Tipperary: D Ryan 1-1 (0-1f), C Guinan 0-3 (0-2 45s).

Cork: C Lane; M De Burca, S Hurley, C O’ Donoghue; O Cremin, L Dunlea, E Duignan; M Condon, A Fitzgerald; A Sheppard, C Morrison, N MC Nabola; K Fennessy, E O’ Donoghue, G Finn.

Subs: E Curtain for N Mc Nabola (47), A McCarthy for A Sheppard (55),A O’ Sullivan for L Dunlea(58), C Rice for C O’ Donoghue(61), A Daly for O Cremin(61), H Healy for M De Burca(64).

Tipperary: M Gilmartin; A Bourke, A Fitzgerald, P Quirke; S Heffernan, S Corcoran, N Franks; K Ferncombe, K Ralph; D Ryan, C Guinan, H Brennan; E Dwan, D Ryan, L Purcell.

Subs: A O’ Kelly for H Brennan (h/t), K Meehan for M Gilmartin (40), E Franklin for D Ryan (43), E Browne for E Dwan (55), A Mellerick for N Franks (56), R O’ Mara for A Fitzgerald (inj 65).

Ref: Ray Kelly (Kildare).

Cork 1-18 Wexford 0-8 Already qualified for the 2B league final Cork travelled to Wexford for a meeting with the home side where a victory saw them top the group over second placed Kilkenny whom they will met in the final. An Aoibhinn Kidney first half goal gave Cork a 1-5 to 0-5 interval lead and adding to their tally they ran out comfortable winners in a game they home sides needed to win to avoid a relegation plays off .