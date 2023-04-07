How Luke Fahy got into super shape to nail down a wing-back slot

CORK defender Luke Fahy took on board the advice of manager John Cleary at the end of the 2022 season after warming the bench for much of it.

Éire Óg’s John Cooper nailed down the right half-back role from the start and that left Fahy from Ballincollig kicking his heels among the substitutes.

But, Cooper’s decision to go travelling this season has opened the door for Fahy, who has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

“Luke was on the panel last year and he always had potential, but it was a case of getting his fitness and conditioning up another level,” Cleary said at the Munster Championship launch on Wednesday.

“That’s what Luke was told at the end of last season and he needed to get in super shape. And that’s what he has done. He’s a super footballer with very good hands.

“It’s his first full season and Luke did well in the league. Hopefully, he can now drive on in championship.

“He’s impressed us with his speed out of defence, his kick-passing and hand-passing.

Luke is also cool under pressure. He’s good on the ball and doesn’t give it away easily.

“When we do turnover teams, he’s fast on the break and gets the ball out quickly. He’s good at transitioning because he’s such a good passer.”

Fahy is set to be handed the number five jersey for his championship debut against Clare on Sunday when full-back Daniel O’Mahony returns from suspension.

It will also be new coach Kevin Walsh’s maiden championship appearance with the Rebels though the Galway-man is no stranger to the cut and thrust of the main event, either side of the whitewash. And he’s fitted in easily, according to Cleary.

“We’re delighted with him. Kevin’s an excellent coach and man who has gelled very well with the lads and the management.

“So far, we’re thrilled with the way it’s worked out and hopefully it will get even better and evolve from here.”

Cork coach Kevin Walsh and manager John Cleary. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Cleary is bracing himself for a full-on challenge from Clare, who must win to have any chance of contesting the All-Ireland.

“There’s nothing like playing your neighbours and Cork have played Clare an awful lot of times in recent years. A healthy rivalry has built up and I’m sure it will be no different on Sunday.

“Although we won the league game, I don’t think it will have any bearing,” Cleary commented.