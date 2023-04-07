Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 08:35

How Luke Fahy got into super shape to nail down a wing-back slot

How Luke Fahy got into super shape to nail down a wing-back slot

Luke Fahy of Cork in action against Liam Jackson and Ryan Burns of Louth. Picture: Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

CORK defender Luke Fahy took on board the advice of manager John Cleary at the end of the 2022 season after warming the bench for much of it.

Éire Óg’s John Cooper nailed down the right half-back role from the start and that left Fahy from Ballincollig kicking his heels among the substitutes.

But, Cooper’s decision to go travelling this season has opened the door for Fahy, who has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

“Luke was on the panel last year and he always had potential, but it was a case of getting his fitness and conditioning up another level,” Cleary said at the Munster Championship launch on Wednesday.

“That’s what Luke was told at the end of last season and he needed to get in super shape. And that’s what he has done. He’s a super footballer with very good hands.

“It’s his first full season and Luke did well in the league. Hopefully, he can now drive on in championship.

“He’s impressed us with his speed out of defence, his kick-passing and hand-passing. 

Luke is also cool under pressure. He’s good on the ball and doesn’t give it away easily.

“When we do turnover teams, he’s fast on the break and gets the ball out quickly. He’s good at transitioning because he’s such a good passer.” 

Fahy is set to be handed the number five jersey for his championship debut against Clare on Sunday when full-back Daniel O’Mahony returns from suspension.

It will also be new coach Kevin Walsh’s maiden championship appearance with the Rebels though the Galway-man is no stranger to the cut and thrust of the main event, either side of the whitewash. And he’s fitted in easily, according to Cleary.

“We’re delighted with him. Kevin’s an excellent coach and man who has gelled very well with the lads and the management.

“So far, we’re thrilled with the way it’s worked out and hopefully it will get even better and evolve from here.” 

Cork coach Kevin Walsh and manager John Cleary. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Cork coach Kevin Walsh and manager John Cleary. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Cleary is bracing himself for a full-on challenge from Clare, who must win to have any chance of contesting the All-Ireland.

“There’s nothing like playing your neighbours and Cork have played Clare an awful lot of times in recent years. A healthy rivalry has built up and I’m sure it will be no different on Sunday.

“Although we won the league game, I don’t think it will have any bearing,” Cleary commented.

Read More

Countdown clock ticking as Cork await championship opener on Sunday

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary U20: Brian Keating and William Buckley come in for Rebels Cork v Tipperary U20: Brian Keating and William Buckley come in for Rebels
Cork minor team v named: Jayden Casey on the bench as Rebels go with unchanged starting 15 for Tipp Cork minor team v named: Jayden Casey on the bench as Rebels go with unchanged starting 15 for Tipp
Republic of Ireland v Scotland - Victory Shield Cork City teen off to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 
cork gaa
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">NEXT TO GO?: West Ham United manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during their 5-1 drubbing by Newcastle United at the London Stadium.</p>

The Longshot: More casualties likely in the sack race as Moyes teeters

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more