Ballincollig Basketball Club make history with first Super League title

Emporium Cork Basketball 78 University of Galway Maree 64

HISTORY for Emporium Cork Basketball as they won the Men’s Super League for the first time following a comfortable win over University of Galway Maree at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday.

In only their second season competing at this level, Ballincollig gave an exhibition that totally stunned their opponents into submission.

John Dawson was MVP as Emporium Cork Basketball won their first Super League title. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

A tentative start from both sides with many shots missed outside and inside the paint before the Ballincollig Spanish ace Jose Jimenez Gonzalez nailed a basket and three-pointer.

Gradually the sides began finding their shooting range and midway through the quarter a stunning jumper from the Maree American Jarrett Haines edged the westerners ahead 14-12.

Both sides shooting averages were poor in the open quarter as the tension was still very evident.

In the closing minute, the Galway still led. A buzzer-beating John Dawson three-point attempt rimmed as they trailed entering the second quarter 18-15.

Ronan O’Sullivan gave Ballincollig the perfect restart with basket in their opening possession.

A poor Ballincollig turnover allowed Maree’s Rodrigo Gomez slam-dunk and he also picked up a bonus shot after getting fouled as the roof nearly lifted off the arena such was the joy among their supporters. Adrian O’Sullivan suddenly came good with consecutive baskets that brought the game to parity.

Although the game was close with Ballincollig leading by the minimum 29-28 with 3.40 remaining the capacity attendance were waiting for a spark as the scoring from both sides was well below their normal standard.

Suddenly Dawson came alive for Ballincollig nailing three consecutive baskets and when Ciarán O’Sullivan hit a stunning shot outside the paint their lead increased to seven: 39-32.

The Galway side did have one possession to reduce the deficit but they failed to get a shot off and it was Ballincollig who finished the half in style to lead by seven.

Credit to Ballincollig they certainly came to play and in the space of three minutes they extended their lead to 12. It must be said the atmosphere was electric and Dawson continued with his incredible shooting as he nailed another brace outside the arc that gave his side a 14-point lead with four minutes remaining in the quarter.

Not the first time this season has Ciaran O’Sullivan helped his team in their hour of need as he pulled up for another huge three-pointer. Another telling aspect was the manner he set his team up in defence mixing and matching between zone and man-to-man.

On other occasions they pressed and it was evident Maree were baffled as they couldn’t figure how to break the Cork side down.

Trailing 60-46 entering the final quarter Maree needed a serious run to get back in this game.

In fairness, every Ballincollig player that went on the court gave their all with Dylan Corkery outstanding at both ends and Ronan O’Sullivan battling for his life on the boards.

Jarett Haines feels the heat from Dylan Corkery and Pau Cami Galeria. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

All season Ballincollig have waited for the true John Dawson to show his undoubted skills but the wait was worth waiting for as he gave an exhibition of shooting and this was his best game in a Ballincollig jersey.

It was a day to remember for the Ballincollig club at the National Basketball Arena as the basketball fraternity were reminded that The Village is alive and well.

John Dawson of Emporium Cork Basketball is presented the MVP award by Basketball Ireland president PJ Reidy. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Scorers for Emporium Cork Basketball: J Dawson 31, D Corkery 11, J Jimenez Gonzalez 11, C O’Sullivan 7.

University of Galway Maree: R Gomez 16, J Haines 14, C Finn 13.

EMPORIUM:

C O’Sullivan, R O’Sullivan, A O’Sullivan, K Cairns, D Corkery, H Murphy, A O’Connor, J Dawson, S O’Flynn, P Cami Gallera, C Blount, L O’Sullivan, P Lucey, J Cotter, J Jimenez.

MAREE: C Finn, J Burke, S Commins, Z Light, M Sweeney, G Fernane, R Gomez, J Haines, M Thiam, Z Cutuk, P Freeman.

Referees: M Nazimek (Dublin), A Immers (Dublin), M Malaysko (Portlaoise).