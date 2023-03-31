Host of Cork basketball players included in All-Star teams

A total of 14 Leesiders and basketballers playing with Cork clubs have been selected in the Basketball Ireland All-Star teams

There were three teams picked for each of the four competitions, with UCC Demons high-scoring American MJ Randolph making the Men's Super League 1st team, gifted point guard Edel Thornton (Brunell) and Glanmire top-scorer Brittany Byrd in the Women's Super League best five, and former Neptune and current Ulster University ace Conor O'Sullivan in the Division 1 selection.

Another bucket for Brittany Byrd. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Northsider Jordan Blount (Neptune) and Ballincollig's Spanish forward Jose Jimenez are in the Super League 2nd team with John Dawson and Demons' Kyle Hosford in the 3rd team.

Jordan Blount, Energywise Ireland Neptune, scores against Gregorio Adon, Killester. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Glanmire's Claire O'Sullivan (2nd team), Aine McKenna and Khiarica Rasheed (both 3rd) along with Fr Mathew's Grainne Dwyer (3rd team) have also been recognised. Mark Scannell's Glanmire recovered from the disappointment of a National Cup exit to dominate in the league.

Fr Mathew's had a solid campaign in Division 1 with Diego O'Herlihy and Jonathan Garcia in the 3rd team for their consistency and they'll be hoping next season to push on and join the other three Cork clubs at the top level.

Fr Mathew's Diego O'Herlihy turns past Vadijikiba Dosso. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

InsureMyVan.ie Super League

1st Team: Chrishon Briggs (Belfast Star), Jarett Haines (University of Galway), MJ Randolph (UCC Demons), Paul Dick (Killester), Rodrigo Gomez (University of Galway).

2nd Team: De’ondre Jackson (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Jordan Blount (Energywise Ireland Neptune), Jose Jimenez Gonzales (Emporium Cork Basketball), Josh Wilson (DBS Eanna), RJ Kelly (Flexachem KCYMS).

Ballincollig's Jose Jimenez drives to the hoop. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

3rd Team: Daniel Jokubaitis (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors), Donovan Fields (Bright St Vincent's), John Dawson (Emporium Cork Basketball), Jonathan Jean (UCD Marian), Kyle Hosford (UCC Demons).

MissQuote.ie Super League

1st Team: Brittany Byrd (The Address UCC Glanmire), Chyna Latimer (Killester), Edel Thornton (Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell), Lindsey Abed (DCU Mercy), Sarah Hickey (Waterford Wildcats).

2nd Team: Chanell Williams (Killester), Claire Melia (Trinity Meteors), Claire O’Sullivan (The Address UCC Glanmire), Dayna Finn (Trinity Meteors), Karli Seay (Waterford Wildcats)

3rd Team: Aine McKenna (The Address UCC Glanmire), Aine O’Connor (Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics), Grainne Dwyer (i3PT Fr Mathew's), Khiarica Rasheed (The Address UCC Glanmire), Michelle Clarke (Killester).

The Address UCC Glanmire's Aine McKenna shoots a basket. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Division 1

1st Team: Conor O’Sullivan (Ulster University), Jack Ferguson (Scotts Lakers SPK), Joshua Reynolds (Limerick Celtics), Matt Treacy (Moy Tolka Rovers), Trevor Recio (Malahide).

2nd Team: Brendan Barry (Limerick Sport Eagles), Conor Harkins (SETU Carlow), Desean Hampton (Portlaoise Panthers), Nate Shafer (Ulster University), Scott Angus Hankin (Limerick Celtics).

3rd Team: Diego O’Herlihy (Dwyer’s of Cork Fr Mathew's), Jason Killeen (Limerick Sport Eagles), John Fierstein (Team Northwest), Jonathan Garcia (Dwyer’s of Cork Fr Mathews), Righ Lual Dau (Abbey Seals Dublin Lions).

MissQuote.ie Division 1

1st Team: sAlyssa Marie Velles (Portlaoise Panthers), Jessica Fressle (Portlaoise Panthers), Scout Frame (SETU Carlow), Sofia Paska (St Paul’s Killarney), Yuleska Ramirez (St Paul’s Killarney).

2nd Team: Alarie Mayze (McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles), Calisha Clarke (Phoenix Rockets), Georgie McGrath (Phoenix Rockets), Shelby Cheslek (Moy Tolka Rovers), Trudy Walker (Abbey Seals Dublin Lions).

3rd Team: Elisabet Lopez Segrera (McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles), Gillian Wheeler (Abbey Seals Dublin Lions), Katie Moloney (Oblate Dynamoes), Lucy Devoy (Limerick Celtics), Lynn Tunnah (Griffith College Templeogue).