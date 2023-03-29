Cork City captain Zara Foley on the road back from injury and realistic goals for the club

BEING sidelined due to injury is tough.

However Cork City women’s captain Zara Foley is using the time to see the game from a different perspective.

Picking up an injury just before the season kicked off was a huge blow to the squad but for Foley, it’s about being patient and preparing properly to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

"It is frustrating at times watching the games from the stand as you feel hopeless that you can’t do anything to help the team. I do think I get a good understanding of the game from a viewpoint that I don’t usually see though. You can see everyone and hear everything which has shown me some strengths that we have to do more of and weaknesses that we have to improve on."

The third-year student has been plagued with injuries over the years but this one hurt a lot more considering she had just got back in training with Vera Pauw’s Homebase squad.

“This was quite a different injury from all my previous injuries as it wasn’t one incident that caused it, it was one that happened over time. I was back training for pre-season and about two weeks in I started to notice pain in my left knee.

“I went to see a physio and was recommended to get an MRI. Unfortunately, the MRI results came back and it said I had a tear in my lateral meniscus.

“At first, I was really disappointed with the season starting only a few weeks away and also being back at home-based training that I had been out for from previous injuries but I said if I get this done then hopefully I will be fit and injury free for the rest of the season.

It’s been a month now since the surgery, it all went really well and recovery is going smoothly."

She is hoping to be back playing by the end of April.

Cork City's Zara Foley side-stepping Galway's Shauna Brennan at Turner's Cross. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“Looking on from the side has been difficult with the poor start to the season especially after not having a great season last year and seeing how hard Danny and the staff and the girls have worked over the preseason.

“If I was to pinpoint the reason for such a bad start, it’s a combination of a few things. We are still doing the same mistakes we have been doing the last few years. Simple things like our passing, defending from set pieces and our communication.

I think if we were to nail down the basics we would be a completely different team. Sometimes I think we overcomplicate it when there is no need.

“Another thing we have all mentioned is our mentality. We have to believe that we can do it as I think sometimes we go out against teams in the league with the 'big names' thinking even if we come away with a draw it will be a great result where I think that’s not a great way to go about it. I think if a team is confident not cocky that they will win a game I think they have a very good chance of doing it and I think a lot of teams in the league feel that way when they play us.

MINDSET

“By the end of the season, I want that mindset to completely change when teams come to play us. I think every team in the league is beatable it’s just the mindset going into them that can change matches.

“I think the leagues this year has been the most competitive it has been in the last few years. With professional and semi-professional contracts being introduced into the women’s leagues there has been lots of moving between clubs which has wrecked and strengthened some clubs.

“I always hear people say it would be great if Cork City finished in the top four or five of the table. And I know they might think it’s them thinking realistically but what good is it competing in a league where you’re only competing for the fourth position at best?

"I think it will be a successful season if we win anything whether that be the league or a cup. Anything other than winning isn’t successful, it may be a step in the right direction but it’s not successful in my eyes.

“My personal aim for the season is firstly be fit and healthy and have no injuries after I recover from my knee, and to get back into home-based training and hopefully get an opportunity to be called into the Irish senior squad.”