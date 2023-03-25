AIL: Cork Con march to the semi-finals again with emphatic win over Shannon

Cork Constitution 36 Shannon 19

CORK Constitution’s bonus point win over their great rivals Shannon secured a semi-final place in energia All-Ireland League Division 1A, with a couple of games to spare, at Temple Hill on Saturday.

Con dominated much of the proceedings, notably at scrum-time, and showed plenty of ambition with ball in hand even when the weather changed just before the interval, the Heavens opening and rain pouring down.

While left wing Michael Hand didn’t get among the tries, the powerfully built speedster showcased his talents with a brilliant all-round display, covering across the back field and always willing to have a go at the opposition.

The former PBC player, who is US qualified, spent a season with Baylor College in Texas operating at out-half and certainly made the most of his home league debut, taking just two minutes to make the the first of many incisions in the Shannon defence, linking well with Harry O’Riordan.

Con capitalised on that early pressure with prop Luke Masters burrowing his way through for the opening try though Shannon attacked from the re-start, when the home side were penalised for not releasing in the tackle.

The Limerick side, however, couldn’t penetrate as Con withstood a line-out drive with dogged resistance, highlighted by a brilliant steal on the deck by the outstanding Ross O’Neill with Gerry Hurley clearing the danger with a fine kick.

Hand’s awareness of a possible Shannon threat saw him pop up on the right wing in the 23rd minute, where he mopped up and counter-attacked impressively, bringing play into the visiting 22, where Shannon left wing Dan Hurley was yellow carded for a high tackle on George Coomber.

It was a costly sinbin because Con crossed twice. A scrum penalty and kick to the corner led to Jack Kelleher’s line-out take and a rumble produced Billy Scannell’s seventh try of the campaign, 10-0, which soon became 15-0 following Niall Kenneally’s strong finish.

Shannon were frustrated in stoppage time as they mounted an assault deep in the Con 22 only to concede a penalty for a high tackle during a clear out in a ruck.

Within 13 minutes of the resumption, Con had soared out of sight, sweeping 29 points clear with an O’Riordan try after 45 minutes following a superb break by Hand, whose kick ahead was partially blocked and the rebound fell kindly for the supporting centre.

Moynihan added the extras as he did for the bonus point fourth try in the 53rd minute, when Con spotted possibilities down the right, Coomber sending Daniel Hurley away to touch down at the posts.

Credit Shannon for not throwing in the towel because they hit back with three tries after Masters was shown yellow for a high challenge, number 8 Daniel Okeke forcing his way over though Moynihan cancelled it out with his side’s sixth try after initially finding a brilliant touch.

Shannon claimed a second try two minutes from the end of regulation time via flanker Kelvin Browne, with out-half Micheal Cooke converting for 36-14, and there was still time a third score a couple of minutes into injury-time.

Try-scorer Hurley saw yellow and Shannon wrapped up the scoring in the final play with a try from right wing Cian O’Halloran.

Highfield were the only other Cork winners, defeating Buccaneers 27-7 away, as UCC, Dolphin, Midleton and Sundays Well all lost.

Scorers for Cork Con: Tries: L Masters, B Scannell, N Kenneally, H O’Riordan, D Hurley, A Moynihan.

Cons: A Moynihan (3).

Scorers for Shannon: Tries: D Okeke, K Brown, C O’Halloran.

Cons: M Cooke (2).

CORK CONSTITUTION: G Coomber; D Hurley, H O’Riordan, N Kenneally, M Hand; A Moynihan, captain, G Hurley; B Quinlan, B Scannell, L Masters; S Duffy, E Quilter; J Kelleher, D Hyland, R O’Neill.

Subs: D O’Connor, A Heaney, C O’Flaherty, M Stafford, L Kahn, G Higgins.

SHANNON: J O’Sullivan; C O’Halloran, A Flannery, H Long, D Hurley; M Cooke, A Hehir; C Glynn, J Prenderville, D McSweeney; D Maher, R Coffey, captain; L Nicholas, D Okeke, K Brown.

Subs: A Long, C Heffernan, C Hynes, J Kriel, K Dinneen, J O’Donnell.

Referee: E Hogan-O’Connell (MAR).