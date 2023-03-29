Coláiste Muire, Crosshaven land Munster U15 soccer title

COLÁISTE Muire, Crosshaven were crowned U15 Munster B Schools Soccer Cup champions for the first time after a 3-0 victory over against Scariff Community College in the final at Buttevant.

Oisín Aizins, Oisín Buckley and Matthew O’Connor found the back of the net and delivered a second trophy to the school following their success in the U17 Munster Junior B Soccer Cup.

Their victory ends a campaign that brought the school right around the county as they had to see off St Peter's, Passage West and Schull Community College along the way. One of the best schools for soccer in Clare was their final obstacle and they passed this test with flying colours in Buttevant.

Coláiste Muire, Crosshaven battled hard to take the title in wet and windy conditions in north Cork. They dominated possession but had very few routes to goal over a well-coached and disciplined Scariff defence. The breakthrough came from an excellent passage of play that started with Fionn O’Donovan crossing to Diarmuid Kelly. He set up Aizins and he finished neatly past the Scariff goalkeeper.

They took this lead into half-time and doubled it just 10 minutes after the restart. This came from a long ball over the top that Buckley took down and knocked in. It was route one football at its finest and it was crucial in Crosshaven getting some sense of insurance as they looked to stop Scariff from getting an equaliser.

The Clare school poured everyone into the final third during the last 10 minutes of the game. Their quest for a leveller was their undoing as it left space at the back for Crosshaven to break and get a corner. At the end of this set-piece was O’Connor and he headed in his school’s third goal.

Manager Cian Hurley was delighted with his players' attitude all through the season.

"They deserved it due to the months of hard work the players put in. The players’ attitude is fantastic and they always keep fighting until the end.”

Crosshaven are now through to the All-Ireland semi-finals and they will play the winners of the Connacht championship.

Coláiste Muire, Crosshaven won the U15 Munster Minor B Schools Soccer Cup.

COLÁISTE MUIRE, CROSSHAVEN: Sam Murphy, Oisín Aizins, Fionn O’Keefe, Fionn Doran Noonan, Matthew O’Connor, Rory Middleton, Diarmuid Kelly, Jimmy O’Dononvan, Oisiín Buckley, Fionn O’Donovan, Shane Casey, Oscar Colman, Oscar Mansfield, Tommy Crowley, Dominic Peatany, Callum Mulcahy, Peter McCann, Jack Ward, Cormac Crowley.

Manager: Cian Hurley.

SCARIFF COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Michael Vaughan, Liam Touhy, Cormac Gunning, Sean Maher, Jake Gibbons, Paul Rodgers, Luke Madden, Juan Aguilera, Danny Ryan, James Foley, Sean Reilly, Leo Bogenberger, Cian Howard, Cathal Madden, MJ Buckley, Donnacha McKenna, Michael Rodgers.

Manager: Conor Breen.

Referee: Brendan O’ Regan