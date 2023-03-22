Schools Rugby: PBC retain junior cup to complete a memorable double

PBC 20 Ardscoil Ris 8

PBC defied treacherous conditions and difficult opponents in Ardscoil Ris to win the Munster Schools Junior Cup for the 31st time at Thomond Park on Wednesday.

They were deserving winners in claiming back-to-back titles, dictating the trend for much of the tie, notably in the opening half and then showing stern defiance when Ardscoil piled on the pressure in the second period.

While the downpour stopped for the kick-off, the torrential rain clearly impacted on the youngsters, who struggled to keep hold of the ball, which resembled a bar of soap at times, and both struggled at line-out time though Pres were more accurate.

They dominated the first-half territorially and deservedly led 13-3 at the interval, displaying impressive skills in the difficult conditions in the process.

Captain Frankie Og Sheahan’s influence on proceedings came as early as the fifth minute with a terrific break down the blind side before a kick and chase just eluded the scrum-half, Ardscoil rescuing the situation with a goal-line drop-out.

That didn’t go to plan, however, ending directly in touch, but Pres couldn’t capitalise, the ball spilled in midfield but the pattern had been set.

They took the lead after eight minutes, a high tackle on flanker Cormac Bohan yielding a penalty from the 22 which Daniel Murphy converted confidently for 3-0.

The Limerick side, though, were level within three minutes in their first attack, instigated by a fine run in broken play by full-back Frank Sheehan-Williams and ending with a penalty from in front of the sticks on the 22 by out-half James Butler.

Pres reclaimed the lead after 21 minutes, Murphy again kicking sweetly for his second successful penalty from 30m following an Ardscoil infringement in a ruck.

Scoring the first try was always to be going huge and Pres claimed it four minutes from the short whistle.

Number 8 Tom Murray was impeded illegally in a line-out with Sheahan planting the penalty to the 22, where Pres mauled to the line and while Fionn O’Sullivan was just held short, Sheahan snipped in at the posts, Murphy converting for 13-3.

Ardscoil hit back with a try within eight minutes of the resumption, Leo Connolly touching down, but Pres sealed matters with a terrific individual try from replacement Se Clarke, who tore off down the right wing from his own 10m line to score at the posts, Murphy converting.

Coach Paul Downes was particularly delighted for Clarke, who didn’t start. “Se understood why he wasn’t included from the and we asked him to shove it into our faces, which he did spectacularly,” he said.

Restricting supporters to junior cycle students only didn’t detract from Pres’s display. “We didn’t require much motivation because of the Munster Branch decision,” Downes commented.

Scorers for PBC: Tries: F Og Sheahan, S Clarke.

Cons: D Murphy (2).

Pens: D Murphy (2).

Scorers for Ardscoil Ris: Try: L Connolly.

Pen: J Butler.

PBC: D Murphy; B O’Callaghan, D Mellerick, E Dooley, L Neenan; O Healy, F Og Sheahan, captain; D Sheehy, J Healy, F O’Sullivan; O Dillon, C Bruhn; C McLoughlin, T Murray, C Bohan.

Subs used: R Twomey, R Cahill, S O’Leary, D Ryan, M Fitzgerald, O Healy, D O’Leary, M Browne, S Clarke.

ARDSCOIL RIS: F Sheehan-Williams; D O’Connell, L Connolly, A Kelly, D Quirke; J Butler, O Desmond; J Kelly, D Salmon, L Brown; L Costelloe, D O’Flaherty; J Rafferty, D Leyden, B Morrissey.

Subs used: J Hartigan, J Das, M Collins, C Cantillon, B O’Loughlin, C O’Doherty, C Ryan, L O’Flanagan, A Fennell, J Thorne.

Referee: J Lillis (MAR).