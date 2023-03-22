CWSSL: Honours even between Springfield Ramblers and Douglas Hall

Springfield Ramblers 2 Douglas Hall 2

IT was honours even between Springfield Ramblers and Douglas Hall in the CWSSL U14 Premier Division match at the Stephen Ireland Astro pitch in Cobh last weekend.

Coming into the game the odds would have been on leaders Douglas Hall taking all three points, having won their last three games, although Springfield were also on a roll, picking up six points from nine this year.

Douglas Hall created the early chances; winning a corner within the first 30 seconds, followed by Springfield keeper Lily Burke having to make two good saves from Kate Mulcahy in the opening 10 minutes.

The visitors were applying plenty of pressure, but at the other end Springfield’s Isabelle Awan did have a chance only to be denied by Hall keeper Frida Murray.

Hall’s Maisie Groarke then had an effort go wide as play went from end to end.

Springfield took the lead against the run of play in the 20th minute when Lily O’Leary’s 25-yard free kick went over Murray and into the back of the net.

Three minutes later Douglas Hall equalised when Mulcahy ran down the wing and her cross found Holly McLoughlin who found the Springfield net.

The visitors’ joy did not last long; three minutes later Springfield regained the lead when a cross was parried by Murray and fell for Lilly Quinlan who made no mistake from 15 yards.

Hall pressed for a second equaliser and went close through a Holly McLoughlin free kick and an Alex Carroll cross which hit the side-netting, while chances also fell to Hall’s Kate Mulcahy and Springfield’s Elle O’Donovan as the half drew to a close.

Hall won several corners early in the second half as they fought to get back on level terms and they pinned Springfield in their own half for some time.

The equaliser came from an unexpected source when, in the 44th minute, Carroll’s 40-yard free kick sailed over Burke ands the sides were on level terms for the second time.

Chances fell for both teams as they looked for the winner. Play went from end to end in a thrilling second half, with both keepers doing well to keep their teams in the game.

In the end a draw was a fair result as both teams had given 100% and it would have been a pity for either side to lose what was an an enthralling contest.

SPRINGFIELD RAMBLERS: Lily Burke, Pennie O’Connor, Eva Buckley, Gemma Louth Walsh, Isabelle Snow, Rachel Barrett, Emma Cronin, Isabelle Awan, Lily O’Leary. Lily Quinlan, Anabelle Shek, Elle O’Donovan, Saoirse Tesbedu, Naomi Meade, Justine Michelek

DOUGLAS HALL: Frida Murray, Arrabelle Sheahan, Katya Barrett, Hazel Caulfield, Shannon Bresnan, Maisie Groarke, Alex Carroll, Stephanie Dwyer, Ruby Lester, Kate Mulcahy, Holly McLoughlin, Rebecca Collins, Adele O’Sullivan, Rose Davis, Emma Davis, Niamh Gambura.

Referee: Pat Cronin.

Picture: Howard Crowdy