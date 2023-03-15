Midleton put on a five star show in the CWSSL U15 Una Moore Cup against Blarney

Midleton 5

Blarney 1

MIDLETON advanced into the semi-finals of the CWSSL U15 Una Moore Cup with two goals in the space of a minute late in the second half settling the outcome.

It was the home side who made all of the running in the opening stages but couldn’t get a decent shot on goal with the Blarney defence holding firm.

Midleton’s Olivia Shirkie had two good chances in the space of a minute – the first being well covered by Leah Alvarado in the Blarney goal and the second effort going across the Blarney six-yard box with no one there to tap it into the net.

Blarney started to come forward themselves with the Midleton keeper Robyn Keating doing well to cover from an advancing 6Alex O’Reilly, but it was Midleton who were creating chances with opportunities falling to Mai Woods, Faye Dunlea and Saoirse Promphrett without any success.

However, a 35-yard free kick from Midleton’s Emma Louise Daly in the 26th minute bounced in front of the Blarney keeper and into the net and just five minutes later the home side managed to double their lead when Lucy Murphy’s pass fell to Mai Woods who finished well.

Blarney started to come back into the game and pressed hard to get a goal before the break, with Alice Murphy coming close when her effort came off the keeper only to see the rebound go over the bar.

Blarney U15s at Knockgriffin Park. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Blarney almost scored right from the restart when Midleton keeper Robyn Keating having to be brave to gather the ball at the feet of Blarney’s Alison Lyons, but just two minutes later their persistence paid off when they managed to pull one back when Alice Murphy ran into the area from midfield, weaved past a few defenders and scored from 12 yards.

It appeared as though Blarney would get back into the game following their score, but all hopes were dashed in the 40th minute when Midleton scored their third of the afternoon when Olivia Shirkie’s corner kick was headed into the net by Faye Dunlea as the home side had restored their two-goal advantage.

Midleton were buoyed by their third and pressed forward again with Blarney keeper Leah Alvarado having to save two efforts from Meabh Deasy.

The game was put well and truly beyond Blarney's reach with two goals in the space of a minute from Deasy and Dunlea, whose effort involved weaving past a number of defenders sending the ball over Alvarado from 12 yards.

Best for Midleton were Olivia Shirkie, Gemma Louise Daly, Lucy Murphy, Meabh Deasy and Mai Woods with Alex O’Reilly, Molly Field, Freya McGee, Alison Lyons and Alice Murphy impressing for Blarney.

MIDLETON: Robyn Keating, Evie Prenderville, Caoilinn Fraser, Gemma Louise Daly, Faye Dunlea, Saoirse Promphrett, Olivia Shirkie, Lucy Murphy, Meabh Deasy. Mai Woods, Olivia McGrath, Sally Ziskova, Ciara McGrath.

BLARNEY: Leah Alvarado, Molly Field, Lucy O’Brien, Kim Forrest, Alesa O’Reilly, Emma McCarthy, Stephanie Condron, Freya McGee, Alison Lyons, Olivia Forrest, Leah Linehan, Alie Murphy, Emma Griffin, Molly Scanlon.

Referee: Eoin Keogh.