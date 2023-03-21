Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 11:35

New course record for final Cloyne Commons 4km road race

Local Michael Harty set a blistering pace of 11:34
Vicki Spiteri (Midleton AC), overall winner of the women's section of the Cloyne Commons Challenge, receiving the Perpetual Cip from Ed Griffin. Also included are Eddie Harty and Tommy Hartnett. Picture: John Walshe

John Walshe

THE Cloyne Commons Challenge, comprising of five races over the 4km distance from November to March, concluded on a high note with an impressive new course record of 11:34 by local man Michael Harty.

The East Cork athlete has certainly been in record-breaking form of late. 

Two weeks before Cloyne he had also established a course best of 19:18 for the Killeagh four-mile event, his first race back having been out of action for close on three months due to injury.

Like Killeagh, Harty’s clubmate James McCarthy took second spot with Aidan Noone’s third position guaranteeing the Leevale man the overall Cloyne title. Based on the best times over four races, Donegal native Noone showed remarkably consistent form with clockings of 12:38, 12:44, 12:46 and 12:44.

Second overall was Donal Giltinan of East Cork with Peter Howie of Ballymore-Cork taking the third overall prize.

Midleton athlete Vicki Spiteri made sure of the overall women’s title when taking victory in the final race, her time of 15:40 giving her 14 seconds to spare over Eadaoin Giltinan (East Cork).

Overall junior winner Caoimhe Grey-Walsh (St Nicholas) took third on the final day with another junior, Katie Hennessy (Midleton), finishing fourth. Lisa Crowley from the Watergrasshill club in fifth finished second in the overall standings with Eileen Leahy (Midleton) third.

Tommy Hartnett, Chairman of Cloyne District Community Council, thanks all involved in the series which was held in conjunction with East Cork AC. 

“Special thanks go to Liam O'Brien and Kevin O'Brien who were both instrumental in the smooth production of race-day and overall results,” he said.

“We would also like to thank all members of CDCC and the volunteers who turned up to ensure the safe and smooth running of all the races. The series is greatly enhanced by the involvement of four local sponsors, Harty's Bar & Restaurant, Dent Devil, The Rock and KM Plant Hire & Sales.” 

Race 5 results 

Men: 1 M Harty (East Cork, M40) 11:34 (rec); 2 J McCarthy (East Cork) 12:28; 3 A Noone (Leevale) 12:44; 4 T Forristal (Midleton) 12:47; 5 K Kelleher (East Cork, M40) 12:56; 6 D Giltinan (East Cork, M40) 12:58.

Women: 1 V Spiteri (Midleon, F35) 15:40; 2 E Giltinan (East Cork, F35) 15:56; 3 C Grey-Walsh (St Nicholas, FJ) 16:03; 4 K Hennessy (Midleton, FJ) 16:07; 5 L Crowley (Watergrasshill, F45) 16:12; 6 A Crowley (East Cork, F45) 16:17.

Overall results 

Men: 1 A Noone (Leevale) 50:52; 2 D Giltinan (East Cork) 52:14; 3 P Howie (Ballymore-Cobh) 55:4. (Junior) T Hennessy (Midleton) 65:35.

Women: 1 V Spiteri (Midleton) 61:58; 2 L Crowley (Watergrasshill) 63:39; 3 E Leahy (Midleton) 64:44. (Junior) C Grey-Walsh (St Nicholas) 66:00.

