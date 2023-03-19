Cork boss Pat Ryan: Kilkenny clash will be a great test of young hurlers

A last-minute point from Conor Cahalane ensured that Cork kept their unbeaten run in the Allianz National Hurling League as they drew 2-18 apiece with Clare at Cusack Park.

It was the very least that Cork deserved and they can go into the league semi-final against Kilkenny next weekend in confident form.

However, the one downside were the injuries picked up by Seamus Harnedy and Declan Dalton in the first half which meant both had to go off.

At that point, they had scored 1-7 between them, with Harnedy raising a green flag for the Rebels.

With the likes of Patrick Horgan, Tim O’Mahony, Robbie O’Flynn, and Sean O’Donoghue, amongst others still out there was a bit of good news about the latest casualties from Cork manager Pat Ryan.

When asked about the two of them he said: “A bit of tightness more than anything, Seamus and Deccie were coming back from being out so we weren’t going to take any chance and we got them off.

“I don’t think they will be ready for next weekend but I would expect them back in a week or two.”

Cork's manager Pat Ryan at Cusack Park on Sunday. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

On the game itself, Pat said that overall he was delighted with his side’s efforts.

“Overall delighted, I thought our fellas fought fierce hard against a very good, strong Clare team in horrendous weather conditions.

“I thought we played some top-class hurling in the first half, probably the best hurling we have played in the last couple of games.

“We created plenty of goal-scoring opportunities and look you saw the conditions so it was tough in the second half. But I’m very proud of our fellas to get the draw and battle to the end.

Alan Cadogan of Cork is tackled by John Conlon of Clare. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

“We had a couple of opportunities to get back ahead but delighted we got back level and got something out of it. We probably had three starting from the team that played against Galway in the championship last year today.

We said to the lads that we have no championship side picked yet so what we are looking for is the lads to get games and see if they are up to it.

“You saw there today they are well able for this level, whether they can push on and get championship starts I don’t know but they are well able for this level.”

The handpass was an aspect of the game that came under scrutiny against Clare and Pat said he would like to possibly see a change.

“There is a lot of teams throwing it and if it was up to me I would probably go for the pass off the hurley and that would sort it. I think if you bring in the hand pass off the hurley it might make the game better and also make it easier for referees.”

Looking forward to their clash with Kilkenny in the league semi-final he said: “It’s a fantastic game for us, especially as we are not facing them in the championship. I think we have a home-and-away arrangement with them so it should be in Nowlan Park next weekend.

“We are looking forward to that, they have been going well themselves and they will bring a huge physicality that will test our fellas and it’s a great game for us heading into the championship."