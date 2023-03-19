Late score sees Cork remain undefeated in league as Kilkenny await in semi-final

Clare 2-18 Cork 2-18

CORK maintained their unbeaten record in the Allianz Hurling League following their draw with Clare at Cusack Park.

Having already qualified for the semi-final it was a game they could afford to lose but like any manager, Pat Ryan will be delighted to see them maintain undefeated.

It did however give him the chance to change things up and it saw the likes of Robert Downey, Séamus Harnedy, Alan Cadogan, Jack O’Connor, keeper Ger Collins, Dáire O’Leary, Cathal Cormack and Cormac O’Brien all coming into the side. On the downside was both Harnedy and Declan Dalton having to go off before half-time, having picked up injuries.

Dalton got the Rebels off the mark in the second minute after a great catch from Jack O’Connor saw him fouled and the former made no mistake from the placed ball.

From the restart, it took a brilliant save from Eibhear Quilligan to deny O’Connor, with Harnedy pouncing to point the breaking ball.

Five minutes in and a long ball in from Tony Kelly tested Ger Collins but the Cork keeper kept his cool under pressure and the danger was cleared.

Having racked up three early wides David Fitzgerald got Clare off the mark in the eighth minute, with Brian Hayes responding for Cork.

A long ball in from Brian Roche was collected by Padraig Power to raise the game’s first green flag.

The second came immediately after the restart when Kelly’s shot was well saved by Collins, but David Reidy was on hand to pull in mid-air to make it 1-3 to 1-1 after 10 minutes.

Dalton and Harnedy added to the Cork tally, with four in a row from Aidan McCarthy, two from frees, seeing the sides level after 18 minutes, 1-6 apiece.

Clare took the lead a minute later when Fitzgerald raised his second white flag with Harnedy equalising for the Rebels.

Two Dalton frees put the Rebels back in front before O’Connor intercepted a Clare clearance, with Harnedy bursting through to receive the ball and blast to the back of the net, to make it 2-10 to 1-8.

Again Clare responded and like their first goal had a bit of luck with their second. Seadna Morey’s initial shot was well saved by Collins, but the ball broke to McCarthy and he made no mistake. Ryan Taylor added a point before Alan Cadogan got off the mark to put two between the sides again.

With time running out in the first half Cadogan was denied a green flag when Conor Cleary stopped his effort, with Quilligan beaten.

Hayes got the last score of the half as the Rebels led by 2-12 to 2-10, after a highly entertaining first 35 minutes.

McCarthy kept up his accuracy from frees when he got the opening score of the second half, with Conor Lehane replying for Cork, having taken over the free-taking duties from Dalton.

Cork's Declan Dalton fires a point against Clare. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Diarmuid Ryan and McCarthy both raised white flags to see the sides level at 2-13 apiece with 43 minutes played.

Power put Cork back in front but again McCarthy responded from a free to level it again. Another free from him put the Banner in front as both sides were starting to make a few errors, mainly down to the weather conditions.

Lehane made it 2-16 to 2-17 before Clare were reduced to 14 when David Fitzgerald received a straight red card following an altercation between a number of players.

Robert Mounsey put the Banner two to the good, with Lehane making it a one-point game again heading into injury time.

Jack O’Connor of Cork is tackled by Aaron Fitzgerald of Clare. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Conor Cahalane had the sides level after he pointed from a tight angle as it ended all square, the very least Cork deserved as they maintained their unbeaten record in the league.

Scorers for Clare: A McCarthy 1-11 (0-9 f), D Reidy 1-0, D Fitzgerald 0-3, K Galvin, R Taylor, D Ryan, R Mounsey 0-1 each.

Cork: S Harnedy 1-3, C Lehane, D Dalton (0-3 f) 0-4 each, P Power 1-1, B Hayes 0-2, B Roche, J O’Connor, A Cadogan, C Cahalane 0-1 each.

CLARE: E Quilligan; A Fitzerald, C Cleary, P Flanagan; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; S Morey, T Kelly; D Fitzgerald, C Malone, R Taylor; D Reidy, A McCarthy, I Galvin.

Subs: D Lohan for A Fitzgerald (h-t), P Duggan for I Galvin, R Mounsey for D Reidy (both 60), D Conroy for S Morey (63), J Kirwan for R Taylor (67).

CORK: G Collins (Ballinhassig); N O’Leary (Castlelyons), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), E Roche (Bride Rovers); C Cormack (Blackrock), R Downey (Glen Rovers), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); B Roche (Bride Rovers), E Twomey (St Finbarr’s); D Dalton (Fr O’Neills), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s); A Cadogan (Douglas), P Power (Blarney), J O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs: C Lehane (Midleton) for S Harnedy (25 inj), C Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for D Dalton (34 inj), S Kingston (Douglas) for A Cadogan (45), G Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for B Roche (55), D Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for D O’Leary (60).

Referee: Thomas Walsh, Waterford.