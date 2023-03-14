Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 14:40

Cork's Paul Townend is off and winning at Cheltenham

Cork's Paul Townend is off and winning at Cheltenham

2023 Cheltenham Festival, Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, England 13/3/2023

El Fabiolo got the better of Jonbon in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy, to get Willie Mullins and Paul Townend off the mark at the Cheltenham Festival.

The duo fought out a titanic battle over hurdles at Aintree last season and the rematch was just as entertaining, with the main protagonists coming to the fore in the closing stages.

Dysart Dynamo took up his customary position setting the pace at the head of proceedings, with both Aidan Coleman aboard Jonbon and Townend on El Fabiolo content to stalk the front-runner as Danny Mullins led the field along with his usual zest.

Jonbon crept on Dysart Dynamo’s tail heading down country to three out and was soon angled out to press the Closutton second string. But Townend bided his time aboard the 11-10 favourite, only moving El Fabiolo into contention rounding the home bend.

From then the powerhouse clash all at Prestbury Park had been waiting for ensued as the big three matched strides from two out to the last and when Dysart Dynamo fell at the final fence, El Fabiolo was still full of running and confirmed the promise of his hugely impressive performance from the Dublin Racing Festival.

He was five and a half lengths clear of Nicky Henderson’s 2-1 second-favourite at the line, with Closutton stablemate Saint Roi staying on to pick up third at 11-1.

