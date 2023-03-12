Cork minor camogie team begin defence of All-Ireland title with big win

Cork 3-21 Dublin 0-8

HOLDERS Cork opened the defence of their Electric Ireland Minor A Championship in strong fashion as they confidently overcame the challenge posed by Dublin.

Cork were well prepared and with a lot of experience in the side from last season, they set about laying the foundations for victory from the throw-in.

Such was their dominance they led 3-13 to 0-4 at the interval.

Through the second half, Cork continued to hold the upper hand in all sectors.

Their defence dealt with anything Dublin threw at them but they were seldom troubled as their midfield and attack were hugely dominant.

Cork hit for an early goal Ciara Morrison finishing to the net to extend the Cork lead after Bronagh O'Shaughnessy had given them an early lead with the game’s opening two points.

Amy Sheppard struck for the Rebels' second goal after eight minutes and as Dublin struggled to match the intensity of Cork they fell further behind as the visitors picked off points with ease.

Niamh McNabola, Amy McCarthy and Ellen Crowley all got on the score sheet as the lead was extended, Dublin got on the scoreboard 15 minutes in Zara Thorne pointing from play.

Cork kept the pressure on and an Ellen Crowley goal after 16 minutes put them 18 points clear.

Kerri Austin had three Dublin points as they battled to make some headway but before the break, Kate Fennessy and Ciara Morrison had Cork points to lead them seventeen points ahead at the interval.

Cork continued to dominate all through the second half and were content to keep the scoreboard ticking over as they picked off points.

Dublin battled hard but were unable to match a polished Cork side who emptied their bench as the second half progressed to its ultimate conclusion.

Scorers for Cork: E O'Donoghue 0-6 (0-3 f, 0-1 45), K Fennessy 0-5, C Morrison 1-2, B O’Shaughnessy 0-4 (0-2 f), A Sheppard, E Crowley 1-1 each, A McCarthy, N McNabola 0-1 each.

Dublin: K Austin 0-3 (0-2 f), A Thorne 0-2, H Reynolds, T Brady, S Behan 0-1 each.

CORK: J Connaughton; M De Burca, C O'Donoghue, R Roche; S Hurley, A Fitzgerald. E Duignan; A McCarthy, M Condon; N McNabola, B O'Shaughnessy, K Fennessy; E Crowley, C Morrison, A Sheppard.

Subs: L O’ Connell for A Sheppard (inj 30), E O'Donoghue for B O'Shaughnessy (h-t), G Finn for E Crowley (36), E Sheehan for C O’ Donoghue (36), S Murphy for N McNabola (50), A O'Riordan for M Condon (50), A O'Sullivan for A Fitzgerald (52), L Dunlea for E Duignan (52).

DUBLIN: M Farrell; M Hughes, S Cherry, A Byrne; C Tierney, S Power, N Cotter; Z Thorne, E Keogh; A Thornton, H Reynolds, M Clohessy; A Stokes, E Fogarty, A Carey.

Subs: N Brennan for E Keogh (19), C Tierney for E Browne (23), C French for K Austin (35), A Ní Riain for A Stoker (48), A Simpson for E Fogarty (48), T Brady for A Stokes (50), S Behan for H Reynolds (52).