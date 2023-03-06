Cork's David Meyler joins Hull City as an academy coach 

Hull City have announced the appointment of David Meyler as a casual Under-15s coach.

The 33-year-old will combine this with his coaching role with the Republic of Ireland Under-17s.

Meyler played for Hull for five years and earned promotion to the Premier League twice, and he helped the Tigers reach their first ever FA Cup final in 2014.

The midfielder was crucial to their campaign, he even scored in a 5-3 victory over Sheffield United in the semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

Despite defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup final, Meyler would taste success at the famous venue when Hull defeated Sheffield Wednesday in the play-off final in 2016.

He represented Hull three times in Europa League qualifiers in 2014, which was the first time that the club played in any form of European competition since the 1980-81 Anglo-Scottish Cup.

They beat AS Trenčín from Slovakia and reached the play-off round where they lost to Lokeren of Belguim on away goals.

He left the MKM Stadium for Reading in 2018 having scored 19 goals in 191 appearances for Hull.

Hull City's David Meyler celebrates his goal during the FA Cup Sixth Round match at the KC Stadium, Hull.

Speaking to the club’s media team, he said: “I had been in touch with Richard Naylor and Matt Hare about coming in and this opportunity came about and I am delighted to be on board and get coaching.

“I coach with the Republic of Ireland Under-17s.

"That is done through the international breaks and I wanted to get more hands on and be coaching more regularly.

“Hull City as a football club have been very good to me over the years.

"I had many successes here and if I can go into the academy and start helping out young lads who can develop and go into the first-team then that would be brilliant.

“The Under-15s is a really important phase I find in their development, because this is the point where they need to work extremely hard if they want to progress to the Under-18s.

“There are some really good players in that age group and if I can help them in their footballing journey, it would be brilliant for myself, the academy and the club, because when I look at Hull City as a club from when I played here, we should get more and more players through.

“They’ve had great success very recently, but you want to see more.

"They have the facilities, the coaching staff and I certainly think we need to push on and progress players through the academy because I think we can.”

Meyler is now preparing for the Elite Phase of the Under-17 European Championship alongside Colin O’Brien.

Their team will play Italy, Ukraine, and Cyprus with a place in the final tournament at stake