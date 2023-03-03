Fri, 03 Mar, 2023 - 21:31

Munster beat Scarlets in 13-try thriller at Musgrave Park as RG Snyman marks his return from injury

Reds built up an early lead in a game where the emphasis was on attack
Munster beat Scarlets in 13-try thriller at Musgrave Park as RG Snyman marks his return from injury

Munster's Shane Daly makes a break. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Derek daly

Munster 49 Scarlets 42 

MUNSTER came out on the right side of a try-fest on Friday evening at Musgrave Park, as their seven tries just about got them over the line against a game Scarlets side who scored six of their own.

Munster didn't take long to open the scoring with Patrick Campbell sauntering over in the right corner in the 3rd minute after being superbly put away by a slick Antoine Frisch offload.

Calvin Nash then slipped through a gap in the 13th minute after being fed by Paddy Patterson and they had the third try in the 23rd minute when Joey Carbery and Nash combined to send Shane Daly over in the left corner.

The bonus point was secured in the 28th minute when Patterson sniped in for a simple try before Scarlets centre Joe Roberts got one back when he scored in the 35th minute, but Munster completed the first half scoring when Daly raced in for his second try after a clever pass by Carbery, to leave it 35-7 at the break.

Munster's Patrick Campbell celebrates after scoring a try at Musgrave Park. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady
Munster's Patrick Campbell celebrates after scoring a try at Musgrave Park. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Scarlets second row Vaea Fifita showed his athleticism in the 46th minute to run in a try down the middle of the Munster defence but three minutes later number eight Gavin Coombes did his party piece to crash over from close range.

Scarlets number eight Sione Kalamafoni then bagged the next try when he pounced on a loose ball as Munster were far too casual in their own 22. And Scarlets scored again on the hour, with Sam Lousi blasting over to make it a two score game.

Jack Crowley and Daly combined to send Nash over for his second try in the 65th minute, but the biggest cheer of the night had come just before when RG Snyman made his first appearance for the club in seventeen months.

The scoring wasn't finished, with Gareth Davies scoring in the 70th minute and when Tom Rogers scored in the 77th minute Scarlets were within a score, but they were unable to complete the miracle comeback, as Munster held on.

RG Snyman of Munster comes on as a sub at Musgrave Park. Picture: Tom Beary/Sportsfile
RG Snyman of Munster comes on as a sub at Musgrave Park. Picture: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Scorers for Munster: J Carbery (6 cons), J Crowley (1 con), S Daly, C Nash (2 tries each), P Campbell, P Patterson, G Coombes (1 try each).

Scarlets: J Costelow (6 cons), J Roberts, V Fifita, S Kalamafoni, S Lousi, G Davies, T Rogers (1 try each).

MUNSTER: P Campbell; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Carbery, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (c), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Subs: N Scannell, M Donnelly and K Knox for Barron, Wycherley and Salanoa (48), J O’Sullivan for O’Donoghue (51), J Crowley for Carbery (53), E Coughlan for Campbell (56), Snyman for Kleyn (63), A Kendellen for Hodnett (68), Carbery for Daly (79).

SCARLETS: J McNicholl; T Rogers, J Roberts, I Nicholas, Steff Evans; S Costelow, D Blacker; K Mathias, Shaun Evans, S Wainwright; V Fifita, S Lousi; J Macleod (c), D Davis, S Kalamafoni.

Subs: J Williams for McNicholl (18), J Sebastian and G Davies for Wainwright and Blacker (46) M Jones for Fifita (66).

Referee: Ben Blain

More in this section

Carabao Cup final - Manchester United v Newcastle United The Longshot: Matt's message washes up on Geordie shore
Japan v Ireland - Women's Rugby Summer Tour Two Cork players called up for Ireland squad for Women’s Six Nations 
Death announced of St Finbarr's stalwart Bertie O'Brien Death announced of St Finbarr's stalwart Bertie O'Brien
cork rugby
Cobh Ramblers and Cork City on course for Munster Senior Cup showdown as fixtures finalised

Cobh Ramblers and Cork City on course for Munster Senior Cup showdown as fixtures finalised

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more