Munster beat Scarlets in 13-try thriller at Musgrave Park as RG Snyman marks his return from injury

Munster 49 Scarlets 42

MUNSTER came out on the right side of a try-fest on Friday evening at Musgrave Park, as their seven tries just about got them over the line against a game Scarlets side who scored six of their own.

Munster didn't take long to open the scoring with Patrick Campbell sauntering over in the right corner in the 3rd minute after being superbly put away by a slick Antoine Frisch offload.

Calvin Nash then slipped through a gap in the 13th minute after being fed by Paddy Patterson and they had the third try in the 23rd minute when Joey Carbery and Nash combined to send Shane Daly over in the left corner.

The bonus point was secured in the 28th minute when Patterson sniped in for a simple try before Scarlets centre Joe Roberts got one back when he scored in the 35th minute, but Munster completed the first half scoring when Daly raced in for his second try after a clever pass by Carbery, to leave it 35-7 at the break.

Munster's Patrick Campbell celebrates after scoring a try at Musgrave Park. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Scarlets second row Vaea Fifita showed his athleticism in the 46th minute to run in a try down the middle of the Munster defence but three minutes later number eight Gavin Coombes did his party piece to crash over from close range.

Scarlets number eight Sione Kalamafoni then bagged the next try when he pounced on a loose ball as Munster were far too casual in their own 22. And Scarlets scored again on the hour, with Sam Lousi blasting over to make it a two score game.

Jack Crowley and Daly combined to send Nash over for his second try in the 65th minute, but the biggest cheer of the night had come just before when RG Snyman made his first appearance for the club in seventeen months.

The scoring wasn't finished, with Gareth Davies scoring in the 70th minute and when Tom Rogers scored in the 77th minute Scarlets were within a score, but they were unable to complete the miracle comeback, as Munster held on.

RG Snyman of Munster comes on as a sub at Musgrave Park. Picture: Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Scorers for Munster: J Carbery (6 cons), J Crowley (1 con), S Daly, C Nash (2 tries each), P Campbell, P Patterson, G Coombes (1 try each).

Scarlets: J Costelow (6 cons), J Roberts, V Fifita, S Kalamafoni, S Lousi, G Davies, T Rogers (1 try each).

MUNSTER: P Campbell; C Nash, A Frisch, M Fekitoa, S Daly; J Carbery, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (c), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Subs: N Scannell, M Donnelly and K Knox for Barron, Wycherley and Salanoa (48), J O’Sullivan for O’Donoghue (51), J Crowley for Carbery (53), E Coughlan for Campbell (56), Snyman for Kleyn (63), A Kendellen for Hodnett (68), Carbery for Daly (79).

SCARLETS: J McNicholl; T Rogers, J Roberts, I Nicholas, Steff Evans; S Costelow, D Blacker; K Mathias, Shaun Evans, S Wainwright; V Fifita, S Lousi; J Macleod (c), D Davis, S Kalamafoni.

Subs: J Williams for McNicholl (18), J Sebastian and G Davies for Wainwright and Blacker (46) M Jones for Fifita (66).

Referee: Ben Blain