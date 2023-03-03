Cork U20 footballers look to end John Kerins Cup group stage on a high

CORK U20s attempt to end their John Kerins Cup Group 1 campaign on a winning note against table-toppers Roscommon at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow at 3pm.

The Connacht side lead the way with three points from their draw with Laois and victory over Galway-this pair are level with two apiece-with Cork on one from the 1-11 each draw in the opening game against Laois.

A 1-11 to 0-7 defeat away to Galway scuppered Cork’s chances of advancing in the pre-season development competition ahead of the main action in the Munster Championship against the winners of Limerick-Waterford next month.

Galway were comfortable winners over a Cork side severely depleted by last-minute withdrawals on the eve of the game.

“We had a couple of late injuries which knocked us out in a number of key areas and on top of that we had colds, flus and sore throats, which appear to be quite prevalent in Cork, and they hit us as well,” said manager Bobbie O’Dwyer.

Cork U20 manager Bobbie O'Dwyer looking forward to the John Kerins Cup game with Roscommon.

“It didn’t click for us on the day, but we’re hoping to make up for it tomorrow and we’ll have a cut. This is our last game in the competition.

“But we’ve a good number of quality challenge matches lined out against teams at the highest level and while you can do all the training you like it’s only in games that you see how fellows play together and in the style we want to play.”

BAD TIMING

The timing of the competition coincided with colleges games and it will be the same for the visit of the Rossies.

“We’ve fellows out injured from their involvement in second-level and third-level colleges’ games including a lot of players who played U20 championship last year and are still not available to us.

We’ve players with Hamilton High School and Mitchelstown CBS who are both in All-Ireland semi-final action tomorrow in hurling and football.

“We’re not the only county impacted because others are too, but being a dual county affects us more though it will all sort itself out in the coming weeks.”

Still, the competition is servicing its purpose. “It gives us a chance to look at players, try others out in different positions and we’re all the time attempting to develop the panel.

“We’re not in a position to have full knowledge of our team just yet because of all the injuries but we have time to get everyone together before we play championship.”

O’Dwyer was manager of the Cork minors in 2020, losing to Kerry after extra time in Tralee, and is familiar with the crop of players.

We probably have seven or eight starters from last year, though some of them are injured, and we have a good base.

“Last season some of the lads on the age picked up injuries which meant we called on some of the younger players who are now of the age this season.

“It’s great to see them progressing from minor to adult competition not only with Cork but their clubs, too. They’re all nice lads, too, so to watch them develop is great.”

One of those is Kanturk’s Tommy Walsh who has broken through to John Cleary’s team though injury may keep him out of the Clare game on Sunday.

“It’s fantastic to see Tommy making it with the seniors and that’s part of the purpose of our group, to have those lads as ready as possible when they get their chance.

“There was a small change in Congress recently which says you can play both senior and U20 but there has to be more than seven days between the two games. We’ll see how that develops in terms of fixtures as we go along."