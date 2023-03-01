Tony Davis honoured for distinguished GAA career for both club and county

FORMER Cork footballer Anthony Davis was recently honoured for his successful club and inter-county career when he received the Distinguished Career Award at the annual 96FM/C103 Sports Star of the Year Awards at Rochestown Park Hotel.

The former player enjoyed a decorated career with both Cork and his club O’Donovan Rossa. The classy defender won All-Ireland medals for Cork at senior, U21, junior, and minor grades.

John Lehane, MD Rochestown Park Hotel, presents the Distinguished Career Award to Tony Davis. Picture: Tony O’Connell

Davis also enjoyed huge success with his beloved Skibbereen. He won a minor county (rural section) in 1981, a U21 county title in 1984, and an intermediate county title in 1985.

He also played an integral role in helping the Skibb footballers capture county, Munster, and All-Ireland senior football titles in 1992 and 1993.

Anthony was joined by family members and former colleagues from his playing career for the awards night which added to the occasion he said.

“It was a lovely night. It was a well-organised event. The people involved like 96FM/C103 and Rochestown Park really made it a special night. It was nice to have my parents at the function. What made it very special was meeting old friends, and particularly team-mates from 30 years ago that won the All-Ireland senior club football championship title. Unfortunately, you can only bring so many. It would have been great to have had everyone there,” he said.

Anthony Davis with his former teammates.

The modest GAA star paid tribute to his family, former team-mates, and the community he was raised in for helping him throughout his distinguished career.

“It is all down to your family, your home club, and your community. My family and clubmates were always huge support. You would be nothing without your family, your club, and your community because when you stand alone in Croke Park, you need motivation from somewhere. That is where I get my motivation from and always have."

"I always knew I was never standing there on my own as you always had the support of your community and your family. That was always important.”

This year marks the 30th anniversary of O’Donovan Rossa’s All-Ireland final success after they defeated Carlow team Éire Óg in a replayed final. Anthony admits it was an ‘unforgettable’ time in the club’s history.

“The years have flown by. I have been talking with a good few of the players in recent days and it is hard to believe 30 years have gone by. They have gone too fast, unfortunately. One player told me he was 30 when we won the All-Ireland and he will be 60 this year. Half his life has gone since then. It was an unforgettable time and journey. It was a really special era. It was the stuff of dreams.

“We are planning to have an event later in the year to celebrate the 30th anniversary. It will be great to celebrate that historic occasion properly. When you sit down with that group it only takes ten or 15 minutes for the years to melt away and it’s as if 30 years didn’t happen at all. We have great memories of a special time for Skibbereen football. It is too important not to mark the occasion. Life is cruel and tough. Events like this when we can look back at a happy time have to be marked, he added.

“There were a number of factors in our success,” recalled the classy centre-back about the successful era for Skibb.

Anthony Davis with family members and former teammates.

“We had a really special team with a good mix of players. Cork were beaten in the early stages of the Munster championship that season. We had a number of players involved with the Cork senior team. Cork’s early exit meant that a number of players could focus solely on club football. It just so happened as well that our players were at the right age and were hungry for success."

"We also had a management team that was really good. The setup was very professional. We also enjoyed a lot of luck along the way. Every successful team needs a bit of luck.”

LEGEND

The late great Mick McCarthy was also a huge player for Skibb during that era. Mick memorably scored 1-8 in the drawn All-Ireland club final. Tony said ‘Small Mick’ was a special player.

“We also had Mick McCarthy in the forwards. Mick was a really special player. We had some team. John Brady was a huge addition to our team. He played senior football for Cavan. He was a super player.

"We also had Pat Davis, Don Davis, and Joe O’Driscoll who was a top player. If Joe really wanted to play senior football for Cork, he could have played for them for a good few years."

“We had a Cork senior keeper in Kevin O’Dwyer, John Evans a former Cork senior defender, John O’Donovan Cork footballer, and Frankie McCarthy a really good player. In the half-back line, we had Gene O’Driscoll and Ian Breen who were brilliant players. Our success also came at a time when West Cork football was really strong. It was the golden era of West Cork football,” he added.

Anthony is hopeful that the current O’Donovan Rossa senior football team is going in the right direction following a recent barren period.

“Hopefully Skibb football is going in the right direction again. It is difficult, but hopefully now this year they will enjoy a successful season. They have some really good players.”