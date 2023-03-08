Cork hurling star presents medals to Bandon underage footballers and hurlers

CORK senior hurler Niall O’Leary recently presented medals to a number of Bandon underage football and hurling teams in the club pavilion at Charlie Hurley Park following a very successful playing season last year.

The Castlelyons club man presented medals to the Lillywhites U13, U14, U16, and U17 teams who enjoyed success in both codes during 2022.

The Bandon U13 footballers won the Division 2 league, their U14 team won the county premier 2A football league and championship, their U16 team won a West Cork division 1 double in the hurling and football championship, while the U17 hurlers were victorious in the West Cork minor A hurling championship.

Liz Gleeson, Bandon GAA club PRO and child welfare officer, said the event was a huge success.

“The medals presentation night was very good. A big crowd attended. There was a great buzz in the club pavilion. All the players were thrilled to meet Niall O’Leary and get their medals. All their parents and other family members were present. All the club coaches were there. They have put in so much hard work with the teams and they deserve great credit. We achieved a lot of success last year and it was great to celebrate the many achievements,” she said.

The underage Bandon players who recently received medals in both football and hurling for their exploits last season.

Gleeson said that their guest of honour on the night Niall O’Leary spoke very well.

“Niall spoke very well. He is a bit of a regular now in Bandon GAA club. He was down last year for one of the Cúl Camps. He signed a load of jerseys and hurleys on the night.

He is very popular with young players. He is a great role model.

"It was great to have him down for the event. Young people look up to him. He has worked hard throughout his career and he has got his rewards by making the Cork senior hurling team.

“His words were very simple on the night. He told the players to listen to their coaches, turn up for their training sessions and continue to work hard, but also to have fun. He is a young lad himself so it was easy for him to relate to the young players. He was able to command their attention,” she added.

DEVELOPMENT

Bandon underage chairperson John Ahern also addressed the large crowd on the night said the club PRO.

"John is fantastic to work with. He thanked the parents and the coaches for the role they have played with all the young players in the club. He also made the point that winning isn’t always the most important thing at underage level, but stressed that it is important to learn the basics and urged the players to continue to develop their skills. He said that it was important to mark notable achievements on the playing fields when they do occur, due to the dedication of the players and the hard work put in by the coaches across all the age groups.”

The Bandon minor hurling team who won the Division 1 hurling championship last season pictured with their coaches Martin Kelly, Colm Fogarty, Pat Barry and Cork senior player Niall O'Leary.

The club official said the strong community spirit within the club is very evident with so many people willing to help out in a coaching or official capacity.

“We have a very strong number of coaches helping out with the various teams at underage level in both codes which is very encouraging. With each team, we would have four or five coaches.

"The voluntary ethic in the club is very strong. The parents are great to help out as well, especially when it comes to blitzes. There is a very strong community spirit in the town and the GAA club is a big part of the town. All the people who completed the Dermot Earley Youth Leadership Initiative have come back and are helping out with the younger groups.”

Gleeson said playing numbers at underage level are very strong and that both codes are promoted equally in the club.

We are strong in both codes throughout the club. We have big numbers playing both football and hurling.

"The club equally promotes both disciplines. It is important to drive both codes on and be as strong as we can in both football and hurling.

"Our playing numbers throughout the underage system are very good. We start from the nursery from the age of five all the way up to the adult grade. In the nursery, we have between 80 and 100 kids playing GAA. The nursery programme is due to start back in April. Bandon is a growing town, so new players are always welcome.”

“Bandon GAA club is a very welcoming club and there is great unity throughout the club. The club is really growing which is great. It is a busy club. The club has great facilities.

"Any time you drive into the clubhouse on any evening, the car park is full and there are training sessions underway on every pitch. There will also be players out on the astroturf. It is a wonderful sight to see so many players and coaches making the most of the great club facilities on a daily basis.

“We have very good personnel on the various club committees. We have an underage committee and an adult committee. There is very close cooperation between both committees. It is a very open club. Everyone is pulling in the same direction for the good of the club and for all the players. There is a great spirit in the club."