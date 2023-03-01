AUL: Castleview hit unbeaten Killumney for five in Premier A League 

Castleview 5 Killumney United 2

KILLUMNEY United lost their 100% record when they went down 2-5 to Castleview in their Premier A clash at O’Sullivan Park.

This was also the Murphy’s Irish Stout match of the week and getting the nod for the man of the match award (Sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies) was Castleview’s Daniel O’Donoghue who grabbed four goals in the action.

But, a very close second to O’Donoghue was Derek Kiely who was superb at the heart of the View’s defence all game.

This defeat was a blow to Killumney’s aspirations on going for the title, but it is still early days with plenty of football still left to play.

Castleview were superb on the day and put together a terrific team performance that showed a lot of character in their side.

The View threatened from the off and after O’Donoghue’s free-kick was just too high for the unmarked Derek Kiely, Stephen Barrett had a glorious chance to fire the View in front, but on a one-on-one with John Lynch, he came out second best.

A free kick taken by James Green followed which saw Kelvin Graney rise to head straight into the hands of John Lynch.

Paul Pepper (Cork AUL) presents the man of the match award (Sponsored by Gary McCarthy Trophies) to Castleview's Daniel O'Donoghue. Picture: Barry Peelo.

The View were going through a good spell now and after Danny O’Donoghue won the race over Darren Kelly to a ball into space, he dinked narrowly wide with his final touch.

Jamie O’Donovan showed a neat touch before working it through for O’Donoghue who turned smartly – only to see his effort on goal, blocked by Evan Hogan.

At the other end, James Nagle was forced to punch clear from a free kick and when it fell for Jamie Manahan outside the box, he failed to make proper contact and the half-chance went.

Killumney were gradually working their way into the game now and came close when Manahan collected from Danny Kelly before seeing his effort crack off the upright before being cleared to safety.

Soon after, Jason McSweeney won the race over Nagle for possession of the ball, but scoped his effort narrowly wide.

But, Killumney nosed in front when from Manahan’s corner, Greg Kelly was unmarked when he headed firmly into the View’s net to hand his side the lead on 32.

Killumney’s elation was short-lived though as Castleview worked their way back into the contest when after John Lynch fumbled, James Green pounced to stroke home and level proceedings once again - five minutes later.

Immediately following the View’s equaliser, Daniel O’Donoghue had a great chance to fire his side in front, but fired narrowly wide.

O’Donoghue followed up moments later with another close call when his rasping effort was punched clear by Lynch.

Then, shortly before the break, Jason McSweeney got by his marker, but from an acute angle, rattled the side-netting with his effort.

Castleview's Stephen Barrett gets his pass away, despite the close attention of Killumney's Evan White. Picture: Barry Peelo.

With just one minute into the second period, a great run from Stephen Barrett saw him slalom past his marker before crossing low for Daniel O’Donoghue to steer home his first goal and hand the hosts the lead.

The game turned into a right scrap with neither side giving little away until Jamie O’Donovan worked hard to get space on the left to cross for O’Donoghue who showed neat control before finding the corner and make it 3-1 on the hour.

The View did not rest on their laurels and O’Donoghue had a chance to add to their tally when the ball bounced up nicely for him, but he rifled over.

Killumney then grabbed hold of a lifeline for themselves with Luke Dennehy helping on for Jason McSweeney who struck home to the top corner on 78 minutes to make it 3-2 to the View.

It was all happening now as the View continued on the front foot and they Daniel O’Donoghue’s one-man show continued with a neat finish to the corner which completed his hat-trick before grabbing his fourth near the end – 5-2 to Castleview.

Castleview: James Nagle, Dylan McCarthy, Dylan Cambridge, Derek Kiely, Ciaran Dennehy, Sean O’Driscoll, Stephen Barrett, Kelvin Graney, Daniel O’Donoghue, James Greene, Jamie O’Donovan.

Subs: Cian White for Jamie O’Donovan (68), Jamie Mason for Dylan Cambridge (75).

Killumney Utd: John Lynch, Jack O’Driscoll, Evan White, Evan Hogan, Darren Kelly, Greg Kelly, Max Marshall, Danny Kelly, Jason McSweeney, Jamie Manahan, Kevin O’Crualaoi.

Subs: Luke Dennehy for Greg Kelly (half-time), David Sheehan for Darren Kelly (50), John O’Driscoll and Dalian Roche for Max Marshall and Jack O’Driscoll (55).

Referee: Denis Cronin.