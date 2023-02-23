Taekwon-Do Carrigaline and North Mon club builds on success of inclusive tournament

FOLLOWING their huge success with the inaugural inclusive patterns section at the ITA Irish Cup in November, the Irish Taekwon-Do Association (ITA) opened their 2023 season with the Munster Open in the SETU Arena Waterford.

Close to 1,000 members from all over Ireland, along with visitors from Scotland and England, took part in the two-day event recently.

Sixteen members from Cork Taekwon-Do Carrigaline and North Mon have participated in these two inclusive pattern events.

On Saturday, members took part in the inclusive patterns section with outstanding performances on display.

Some members were taking part in their first national competition and they completed the pattern of their choice against another colour belt member.

Members with extra needs had been busily preparing for the inclusive patterns section over the last number of months and have been attending training classes in their clubs, being put through their paces, and working hard practicing their pattern routines.

Taekwon-Do ABLE classes offer an opportunity for children, teenagers, and adults to take part in Taekwon-Do.

Taekwon-Do ABLE consists of a warm-up of movement, hopping, jumping, and crawling to help with agility, balance, coordination, and then they do mobility, strength, and flexibility exercises before going on to Taekwon-Do techniques of punching, kicking, blocking, using pads for kicks and punches, and partner work.

Cork Taekwon-Do Carrigaline - North Mon who took part in the Munster Open Taekwon-Do Championships.

Various training equipment is used to help improve mobility, movement, balance, coordination, listening, and discipline together with social and interpersonal skills.

Master Pat Barry, 8th degree black belt, and Sarah Barry, 5th degree black belt, have used their experience, training, and knowledge in the area of extra needs to provide Taekwon-Do ABLE classes to members.

Barry stated that there is fantastic support and time offered by the coaches and assistant coaches who give their time to help in the Taekwon-Do ABLE classes in Carrigaline and the club is very grateful to Telus International who have been very supportive in the club’s endeavours in this area.

The national events take a lot of planning and organising, and with the help and support of the Irish Taekwon-Do Association (ITA) and its inclusion committee who are putting in a lot of time and hard work to continually develop Taekwon-Do For All in their clubs and the national association.

Further events are being planned and developed for the ITA’s Dublin Open and Irish Cup later this year and they hope to see more members taking part and showcasing their Taekwon-Do skills on competition days.

If you require further information on our Taekwon-Do classes including Taekwon-Do ABLE classes contact Pat Barry on 087 2782870 or patbarrytkd@gmail.com