Aghabullogue hurlers still on a mission to land Intermediate A crown

AGHABULLOGUE’S mission of getting out of the Cork IAHC will continue in 2023, with the Coachford side hoping the narrow defeats will inspire them this season.

The Muskerry team have a rich history, they were the first Cork team to win an All-Ireland senior hurling title and now 133 years on from that famous success, the Mid-Cork outfit are regarded as one of the teams expected to reach the business end of the IAHC.

The team in green and white lost a cracking county final against near neighbours Éire Óg in the delayed 2020 final, 2-16 to 1-17, which wasn’t played until August 2021 due to Covid-19.

Aghabullogue reached the quarter-final in 2021 but lost out to fellow divisional team Cloughduv. Last year was more of a struggle, they failed to get out of the group, winning one and losing two games.

The last group game was a winner takes all game against the eventual winners Dungourney, with the East Cork team shading a close game, 1-19 to 1-16.

NEW VOICE

The Coachford side are under new management, with Micheál McGrath the new manager.

Youghal, Lisgoold and Aghada will be the opposition for Aghabullogue in the 2023 championship, and for club PRO Michael Dilworth, he has full faith in the new manager.

“Micheál was involved with the team last year as a selector, he has been involved with the juvenile section over a number of years and when Tom Tarrant decided to step down at the end of last season, Micheál put his hand up that he was interested in going forward for the job.

"Micheál joined the management team last year, so when Tom made the decision that he was going to move on after a good few years in charge, the new boss felt he had more to give the team.

We are 100% behind him, ideal man for the job and the fact he was with the team last year, he will know the players.

"He has a new backroom team behind him and his own ideas and we are all hoping for the best result at the end of the year.”

Aghabullogue will apply their trade in Division 4 of the league this year, and start the campaign at home against Ballyhea on Sunday March 5th at 11.30am.

The Coachford side will also play Valley Rovers, Cloyne, Lisgoold, St Catherine’s, Ballinhassig, Milford, Kildorrery and Youghal in what is a very competitive looking league. Dilworth says the team will relish the challenging fixtures.

“There are nine hurling games before championship, nine very tough games against very good sides. The lads will go out there and give it our best shot. You don’t go out on any given day not looking to win.

"I haven’t been talking to Micheál specifically about the league, but I have no doubt the team will try and make an impression and go as high as we possibly can.

"It’s a very challenging schedule before championship with us being a dual club, and it’s all about making the most of your panel and manage players to avoid injuries if possible.

"The start of the league is nearly upon us and we as a club are very much looking forward to the new campaign.”

EAGER

After coming so close in the delayed 2020 final, and failing to get beyond the quarter-final of the championship since, Aghabullogue will be eager to impress in the 2023 championship.

Aghada are first up on Sunday August 6th in Páirc Uí Rinn at 4pm, followed by recently relegated Youghal on Sunday August 13th in Páirc Uí Rinn at 4pm, with Lisgoold in the last game in Caherlag on Saturday September 2nd at 2pm.

Dilworth admits it’s a very difficult group, but is hopeful of coming out on the right side of the line.

“There are four teams in the group, and I don’t think anyone can predict who will finish in the top two.

"You need the rub of the green in these kinds of situations, there won’t be a puck of a ball between the teams. We will try our very best to get out of the group.

The first game is absolutely massive, it’s all about momentum in this new championship format.

"If you can win the first game, the pressure is off to a certain degree. If you lose the first game, you are under significant pressure, because you have to win the other two games.

"You go out the first day, give it everything and try and get a result.”