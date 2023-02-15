Go Fund Me launched to support Leeds legend Mickey Buckley who is battling Leukaemia 

Football fans from all across Cork are coming together to raise funds for Leeds AFC club stalwart Michael Buckley, who has been diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia.

Michael’s family are hoping to raise €20,000 that will be used to help them while he undergoes treatment in Dublin’s St James Hospital.

They have asked for donations to help them with Michael’s treatment and aftercare when he is back in Cork. The family will also need to travel regularly to Dublin to be with him, and they need help with the accommodation costs.

Michael is stepped in all things Leeds and he has been in charge of their senior team since 2022 after previously working as their assistant coach.

Mikey is someone deeply sown into the sporting fabric of the city as he started playing for Leeds when he was five and that led to a number of appearances for Cork City.

He got into coaching with the simple aim of helping people, a story he recently told The Echo.

“I got into management because when something traumatic happens in your life you realise the importance of helping people.”

The Go Fund Me page was made available on Tuesday evening and the first 24 hours have raised more than €18,000 for Michael.

The campaign link has been shared widely amongst the football community on Leeside, with Cork City promoting the campaign alongside professional footballer Gary Buckley, who started out with Leeds AFC.

The fundraiser was posted alongside a short statement explaining his condition and what he is going through.

It reads: “Hi everyone, Michael was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia some time ago.

"Although early prognosis was ok, treatments since then have not helped his condition.

"So now Micky requires Chemotherapy and a Bone Marrow Transplant which he will receive from his brother Garry, who thankfully is a match.

"Every family has been touched by Cancer so ye can all relate how rough it is and how much of a weight it can hold on a family.

"Micky is now currently in hospital since the 10th of February and will start treatment for the next three months plus in St James Hospital, Dublin.

"All funds raised will be one less thing on his mind and ease the burden on his partner Carol, his nine year-old son Lachlan and wider family, who will travel to Dublin to be by his side on a regular basis and will also help with accommodation for Micky near the hospital 24 hour care which he will require for a few months after his treatment.

"All donations big or small, will be deeply appreciated.

"Thank you.”

All donations to the Go Fund Me can be made through this link or by searching Michael’s name on the website.