Cork Darts: Ciarán Teehan lands CDO City Champion Cup

CIARÁN Teehan is the Cork Darts Organisation City Individual Champion for 2023 adding to his growing array of silverware after his win over Eddie Moynihan in the final.

Teehan who earlier in the season had won the CDO Premier players individual league quickly took to the short format that is played in this rapid-fire individual competition that has been going strong since it was first played for in 1949.

Teehan defeated Trevor Keating 3-0 in his semi-final while it was Eddie Moynihan who had a 3-1 win over Dean Forde in his semifinal with Teehan going on to take the crown with a 4-2 success against Moynihan who it must be said had his chances.

The Ladies Thursday Night Trophy competitions, which are sponsored by the Local, have been progressing along smoothly and in the fifth series of games in the A division Ma Dulleas travelled to the Local where they came away with 3-2 win.

The Local however began this A division meeting with a win as their number one on the night Aileen O’Donoghue proved to be better on a 2-1 scoreline against Ma Dulleas Louise Doyle.

Long-serving Ma Dullea's player Kathryn Hewitt squared matters however as she completed a 2-0 win over Mary O’Neill and it was soon 2-1 overall as Rita Hannigan proved too strong for Local’s number three Andrea O’Mahony.

Local’s number four Martina Murphy had the game all square after the fourth game as she overcame the challenge of Kathleen Doyle but the honours on the night went to the other side of the Channel with Ashling Coomey defeating Kay O’Brien 2-0.

River Lane and the Residence faced off in the battle of Blarney Street also in the A division and at the end, it was River Lane who came through to take the gold medal on the night.

Jo Mackle and Nula Madden had the River Lane 2-0 to the good with wins over the Residence front two of Maria Healy and Sharon Anderson before Residence number three Michelle Barry reduced the arrears with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Eileen O’Neill.

The remaining two games were then shared as first Gillian French outscored Claire Fielding 2-1 to put the River Lane 3-1 ahead but Michelle Gould made certain of two points from the meeting as she came through as a 2-0 winner over Sadie Hurley.

The Ladies B Division, also sponsored by the Local, saw the Glenryan Tavern second squad surprise recent league champions the Gallows with a 3-2 win after being 2-0 down.

Gallows winners were Mary Tynan and Pauline Costyn while wins for the Glenryan came from Susan Herlihy, Teresa Kelleher and Christine Hennessy.

Glenryan 1 played host to Ma Dullea's and were well worth their 3-2 win as Mary O’Connor, Sharon Lynch and Allison Goulding scored important wins.