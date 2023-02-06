Mon, 06 Feb, 2023 - 11:10

Cork Darts: Panels picked for national championships in Meath

In local action, Groves win to seal place in semi-finals
Cork Darts: Panels picked for national championships in Meath

Cork Darts: The Gallows ladies were recent winners of the CDO Ma Dullea’s Sponsored B Division League. Picture: Dave Cremin

Frank Goulding

DUE to the bank holiday today, there will not be any competitive games played within the leagues of the Cork Darts Organisation until a full resumption next Monday.

However, there certainly was plenty of action on the oche last Monday and in section 2 of the premier trophy all matters were wrapped up and the qualifying positions are known in section 2.

Groves 1, by virtue of their 4-1 win away to Quinlan’s 1, go straight through to a semi-final spot while through to the quarter-finals are Top of the Hill who had a 4-1 win over Ma Dullea’s and despite their loss to the Groves, it’s Quinlan’s who had done enough in their earlier games to qualify on eight points.

Over in Section 1 of the premier trophy, there is still one series of games to be played and many permutations that may arise.

Section toppers are Quinlan’s 2 and they will visit the Riverstown Inn in the final series of games with Quinlan’s on 10 points and the Riverstown Inn on five and they will certainly find it hard to improve much on this total, if at all and so Quinlan’s 2 should be automatic semi-finalists.

The other game in this section should really be a cracker and features the Cow entertaining the Joshua Tree with both teams sitting on eight points, and adding to this there is the Groves 2 who are finished their programme and sit on a total of nine points.

A 3-2 result from either the Joshua Tree or the Cow will see both safely into the quarter-finals but anything other than that may see the Groves 2 slip in and claim a quarter-final place.

The CDO First Division trophy saw the Residence register a fine 4-1 away win against Aunties while the Local had a 3-2 win at home to O’Cionnaigh’s.

Also in the first division, Gallows 1 had a 4-1 home win over the Groves and the River Lane were 3-2 winners in their home game against the Old Reliable.

In the second division, there were wins for Local over Joshua Tree, 4-1, and Tower against Glenryan, 3-2, while Gallows and Cotton Ball each scored 3-2 wins over Hennessy’s and Carrigaline GAA respectively.

The Irish National Darts Organisation will be staging the inter-counties men’s and ladies’ national championships over the weekend of February 17-19 at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Meath.

MEN’S PANEL: 

Dean Forde, Declan Gostl, Nick Buttimer, Eric O’Donoghue, William Fouhy, Stephen Kearney, Brendan McSweeney, Phillip Kelliher, Adrian O’Donoghue, Ciarán Teehan, John O’Donovan, Jamie Crowley, Dylan Crean, Jason 'Goo' O’Donovan, Kyle Devine, John Brennan, Damien O’Driscoll, Eddie Moynihan.

LADIES PANEL: 

Rita Hannigan, Aisling Coomey, Kathryn Hewitt, Karina Nova, Kathleen Doyle, Nikki O’Donovan, Ciara Haugh, Michelle Gould, Siobhan Keohane.

Read More

Cork Darts Organisation action heating up as Quinlan's face the Groves

More in this section

Guinness Six Nations Launch 2023 - County Hall - London The Longshot: Best value on opening weekend is with Cork and Scotland
Cork basketball: Timmy McCarthy and Lennie McMillian selected for the Hall of Fame Cork basketball: Timmy McCarthy and Lennie McMillian selected for the Hall of Fame
Rochdale v Charlton Athletic - Sky Bet League One - Crown Oil Arena Watch: Ryan Reynolds struggles to pronounce Cork defender Eoghan O’Connell’s name as he moves to Wrexham 
other sportscork darts
Galway District League vs Cork Youth League - FAI Youth Inter-League Cup Final 2023

Harvey Skeiters fires Cork Youth League to glory against Galway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community Grant of up to €25,000 can help improve YOUR community
Hand of a professional family psychotherapist writing notes in front of a couple with a child in a blurred background during a c "We take the fear away from cancer by explaining it at a level children can understand"
Step into the new year with Mazars Step into the new year with Mazars

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more