Cork Darts: Panels picked for national championships in Meath

DUE to the bank holiday today, there will not be any competitive games played within the leagues of the Cork Darts Organisation until a full resumption next Monday.

However, there certainly was plenty of action on the oche last Monday and in section 2 of the premier trophy all matters were wrapped up and the qualifying positions are known in section 2.

Groves 1, by virtue of their 4-1 win away to Quinlan’s 1, go straight through to a semi-final spot while through to the quarter-finals are Top of the Hill who had a 4-1 win over Ma Dullea’s and despite their loss to the Groves, it’s Quinlan’s who had done enough in their earlier games to qualify on eight points.

Over in Section 1 of the premier trophy, there is still one series of games to be played and many permutations that may arise.

Section toppers are Quinlan’s 2 and they will visit the Riverstown Inn in the final series of games with Quinlan’s on 10 points and the Riverstown Inn on five and they will certainly find it hard to improve much on this total, if at all and so Quinlan’s 2 should be automatic semi-finalists.

The other game in this section should really be a cracker and features the Cow entertaining the Joshua Tree with both teams sitting on eight points, and adding to this there is the Groves 2 who are finished their programme and sit on a total of nine points.

A 3-2 result from either the Joshua Tree or the Cow will see both safely into the quarter-finals but anything other than that may see the Groves 2 slip in and claim a quarter-final place.

The CDO First Division trophy saw the Residence register a fine 4-1 away win against Aunties while the Local had a 3-2 win at home to O’Cionnaigh’s.

Also in the first division, Gallows 1 had a 4-1 home win over the Groves and the River Lane were 3-2 winners in their home game against the Old Reliable.

In the second division, there were wins for Local over Joshua Tree, 4-1, and Tower against Glenryan, 3-2, while Gallows and Cotton Ball each scored 3-2 wins over Hennessy’s and Carrigaline GAA respectively.

The Irish National Darts Organisation will be staging the inter-counties men’s and ladies’ national championships over the weekend of February 17-19 at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Meath.

MEN’S PANEL:

Dean Forde, Declan Gostl, Nick Buttimer, Eric O’Donoghue, William Fouhy, Stephen Kearney, Brendan McSweeney, Phillip Kelliher, Adrian O’Donoghue, Ciarán Teehan, John O’Donovan, Jamie Crowley, Dylan Crean, Jason 'Goo' O’Donovan, Kyle Devine, John Brennan, Damien O’Driscoll, Eddie Moynihan.

LADIES PANEL:

Rita Hannigan, Aisling Coomey, Kathryn Hewitt, Karina Nova, Kathleen Doyle, Nikki O’Donovan, Ciara Haugh, Michelle Gould, Siobhan Keohane.