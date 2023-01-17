Carrigaline United U18s seek more silverware after League Cup win over Springfield

CARRIGALINE United U18 manager Cian Kingston has targeted more silverware in the second half of the season after his side claimed the Cork Youth League U18 League Cup just before Christmas.

Carrigaline faced a strong and spirited Springfield Ramblers side on the astro turf at O’Shea Park in Blarney just before the mid-season break and the two teams played their part in an enthralling showpiece occasion.

But in the end, it was the Ballea Park club who were celebrating shortly after full-time as a brace from Aaron McCarthy as well as clinical finishes from Samuel Horan and Daragh Mulchinock saw United claim the cup with a 4-2 triumph.

Carrigaline United celebrating the win. Picture: Denis Minihane.

“The celebrations were short-lived, one night only, that was enough!” joked Kingston.

“It was a great performance against a strong side. We went 3-0 up and they scored either side of half time so it was close for a while before we got another with about 15 to 20 minutes remaining.

“They started well in the second half but I was never really in doubt that we were going to win the match.

“When they got it back to 3-2 you were always going to be a bit nervous but overall I was confident the lads were going to see it through.

“In the couple of weeks in the build-up to the game, we were demanding that we start fast. We always want to come out of the traps fast, it’s something I was always trying to get into the team.

“I was their coach last year and I always felt we started games slow at times. The biggest thing then for me in pre-season was to get the lads super fit so we could start the games really fast and then maybe enjoy the last 20 minutes.

“So to start the final like that we were delighted with it, I think we were 3-0 up in the space of 20 minutes.

“I was a coach at Crosshaven for a long time but I saw this group of players a long time ago, even when they were at U13s and U14s.

I always felt that they maybe didn’t achieve what they should have achieved, I thought they should have won more.

“I came on board last year and we won a cup but lost the league on the last day. I always wanted to get a trophy won early doors and this was a great opportunity to win one before Christmas.

“But we are hoping this cup win kick starts everything for us because I think this group can achieve big things.

“We have won four games out of four in the league - although Corinthians have won five out of five - so we are going for that and we are still in the Murphy Cup so we are out to win everything.”