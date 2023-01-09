Ringmahon Rangers see off Cobh to set up Treaty United quarter-final

Cobh Wanderers 0 Ringmahon Rangers 4

RINGMAHON RANGERS will meet Treaty United in the quarter-finals of the Munster Senior Cup after they defeated Cobh Wanderers 4-0 on the Stephen Ireland astro-turf on Friday night.

A superbly taken brace in the second half from Anthony McAlavey — one from play and one from the penalty spot — either side of a neat finish from Jack Cairns and a stunning free kick from Adam Delurey ensured it was Ringmahon that progressed from this third-round clash in style.

This fixture could only go ahead thanks to the fantastic all-weather surface in Cobh as the strong winds and heavy rain battered Leeside on Friday evening, causing numerous other games to be cancelled.

This cup tie was originally meant to take place at Ringmahon Park in the lead-up to Christmas but due to the rain wreaking havoc to their grass pitch, the clash was postponed and Ringmahon lost the home advantage.

In front of their followers who braved the elements, Wanderers created the first genuine goal-scoring opportunity of note but George Keating couldn’t adjust to turn his header from a drifting cross from the left flank past the goalkeeper.

Ringmahon also had a few supporters in attendance, to their credit, and they ought to have taken the lead shortly before the quarter of an hour mark.

Evan Galvin did brilliantly to skip past his marker before playing a precise through ball in behind the defence.

Kevin O’Connell seemed certain to latch onto it and race clear on goal but he just halted his run which allowed the keeper to gather gratefully.

Galvin sent a curler from the edge of the penalty area inches wide of the far post moments later but they were fortunate not to be reduced to 10 men just past the half-hour mark when their defender avoided a red card after fouling Evan O’Leary, who was through one on one with their keeper.

Mikey Foley sent the resulting free into the wall and Cobh were fortunate the score remained scoreless at the halftime break as Galvin dragged an ambitious effort wide before O’Connell fired Ewan Lee’s clever knockdown from Delurey’s delicious delivery over the bar.

The home side started the second period brightly and they went close to scoring shortly after the restart but Sean Cummins headed just over the target from a corner.

That miss would prove to be costly as Ringmahon soon regained control of proceedings and they grabbed the crucial opening goal of the game thanks to Anthony McAlavey, who cut onto his left just outside the box before expertly rolling the ball into the bottom right corner.

The visitors never looked back from that moment and after squandering a few openings themselves, they finally made it 2-0 with just over 20 minutes remaining.

It came in a similar manner to their first but this time it was substitute Jack Cairns creating the space 20 yards from goal and he had the benefit of his attempt taking a slight deflection before finding their bottom left corner.

Ringmahon Rangers' Jack Cairns helped his side into the Munster Senior Cup quarter-finals. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

There was nothing lucky about their third goal which came just over a couple of minutes later as the talented Adam Delurey planted an incredible free kick into the top right corner of the net.

And Ringmahon completed the scoring late on when McAlavey won a penalty before coolly rolling it home to set up a meeting with Treaty United in the last eight.

COBH WANDERERS: Mark Power, Adam Hastings Gilley, Mikey Foley, Sean Cummins, Eoin Hastings, Dylan McNamara, George Keating, Kevin Foster O’Reilly, Evan O’Leary, Nathan O’Connell, Alex Lynch.

Subs: Danny Gibson for Evan O’Leary (56), Dave O’Sullivan for George Keating (56), Dave Curran for Alex Lynch (76), Dave Brennan for Sean Cummins (76).

RINGMAHON RANGERS: Callum Finnegan, Aaron Ahern, Adam Delurey, Chris Fox, Philip Keane, Alan Happi, Evan Galvin, Roy Kenny, Kevin O’Connell, Anthony McAlavey, Ewan Lee.

Subs: Cameron Harlson for Kevin O’Connell (63), Jack Cairns for Aaron Ahern (63), Sean Blake for Chris Fox (76), Stephen O’Leary for Philip Keane (76).

Referee: JP Grey.