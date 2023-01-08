Paudie Palmer: 'Tremendous character, fabulous commentator and always one to keep the bright side out'

THE late, great GAA commentator and columnist Paudie Palmer was universally loved on Leeside.

His familiar tones guided listeners through the ups and downs of club and inter-county GAA for over 31 years and his passion shone through at all times. His work with C103 and The Echo made him one of the best known and most popular GAA journalists in Cork and Rebel county is in mourning since his tragic death at the weekend after a car accident.

Maurice Gubbins, editor of The Echo, hailed Paudie by acknowledging his deep grá for the GAA and his brilliance as a broadcaster and columnist.

"Paudie had an incredible way with words and a brilliant manner, which came across at all times, when commentating and writing on GAA, or attending games and functions throughout the county and indeed country. His loss will be keenly felt by his family, friends, colleagues and everyone in Cork."

Tributes flowed in on Twitter for the Kerry native, who resided in Innishannon, once his passing was announced and helped to capture what made him a unique presence in the press box.

Finbarr McCarthy: "Heartbreaking news that my friend and colleague of over 30 years Paudie Palmer has passed away. Travelled the country with him shared countless press boxes and stories. Sincere sympathy to Collette and his family. @Corks96FM @C103Cork have lost a legend."

Cork GAA: "Cork GAA are saddened to hear of the death of Paudie Palmer. Paudie has been a brilliant servant to our games over many years. The press box in Cork and around the country will be a lonely place without his presence. Sympathy to his wife and family at this very sad time."

Tom Kenny: "Rest in Peace Paudie. A tremendous character, a fabulous commentator and always one to keep the bright side out. Our loss is heavens gain. No doubt you will keep them all entertained. Tabhair aire. @C103Cork"

Marty Morrissey: "Absolutely devastated with the news that Paudie Palmer has died. We shared Commentary Boxes in Cork, Kerry,Thurles & Croke Park & every day there was a laugh & a story to be shared. I loved his company & he was a brilliant commentator. My sympathies to his family & all @C103Cork"

Oisin Langan:

"Very sad to hear this. Meeting Paudie at matches was always a joy while his commentary was the perfect mix of knowledge, passion and fun."

The late Jim Forbes is led into the room by MC Paudie Palmer at a 'This is Your Life' event for Jim in The Rochestown Park Hotel in 2006. Picture: Kieran Boyde

Jacqui Hurley: "Absolutely devastating news this morning to hear Paudie Palmer has died. Life is incredibly cruel. A teacher, a brilliant broadcaster & a pure rogue. He’ll be sorely missed from the airwaves in @C103Cork but it’s the real life chats we’ll miss most. He was larger than life."

Mary White: "So sad to hear of the passing of Paudie Palmer. So grateful to have spent many a day together in the commentary box. Will miss his cheeky smile and charm. Thinking of his family, colleague Michael, and all at @C103Cork . Thanks for sharing Paudie with us x"

Joseph Blake: "Paudie’s voice will always be in our heads and in our hearts. Such a loveable Kerry rogue. I will miss our near daily chats on the phone, especially on Wednesday evenings when he was looking for content for his “Rebel Wide Ball” podcast. Condolences to Paudie’s family & friends."

Diarmuid O'Sullivan: "Saddned to hear news of the untimely death of Paudie Palmer . A much loved man and sports broadcaster, he we be sadly missed in Cork Gaa circles on the @C103Cork airwaves and throughout the teaching community. A gentleman with a wonderful sense of humour and turn of phrase. #RIP"