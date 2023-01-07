Tadhg MacCárthaigh are showing plenty of ambition right now

THE 2023 Cork LGFA junior championships will include a host of West Cork clubs hungry to move up the county football ranks.

Last year’s Cork LGFA junior C county championship success was a richly deserved accolade for an ambitious Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh club.

The Aughaville-based side did it the hard way by winning both county semi-finals and the final itself on 25-metre free-kicks.

Overcoming St Michael’s (semi-finals) and Ballinora (final) means Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh will ply their trade against equally difficult opposition in this year’s junior B grade.

Midleton claimed the previous championship’s JBFC title. The likes of Carrigaline, Bishopstown, Dromtarriffe, Courcey Rovers and Rockbán are still plying their trade in what is always a competitive championship.

Make no mistake, those aforementioned clubs will test a youthful Caheragh panel to the full.

This year’s management team comprising of Tony O’Driscoll, Kieran Daly and John McCarthy will have the rural club primed for another stint at junior B.

A previous relegation from the same grade means the Caheragh players and backroom team know exactly what is required to stay up, let alone challenge for JBFC honours.

Yet, the dogged manner in which Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh claimed their most recent county title plus emerging talent from the club’s minor ranks gives the West Cork side every chance of making an impact in 2023.

The Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh squad that competed in the 2022 Cork LGFA U12 C county championship are pictured following a victory over Bride Rovers in Aughaville.

“We might be a small club but everyone knows one another and is always there for each other,” Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh and Cork minor LGFA’s Amy McKennedy commented.

“There is always a really good vibe around the club. We got phenomenal support all year and there are a lot of people helping out behind the scenes as well.

"Everyone gets along in the team and there are very few arguments between players and coaches (laughs).”

Muintir Gabriels are another West Cork club hoping to build on a productive 2022 in this year’s Cork LGFA junior D championship.

An amalgamation of the Muintir Bháire and Gabriel Rangers GAA clubs, a third place finish in the group stages of last year’s JDFC secured the rural outfit a county semi-final berth.

St Peters edged Muintir Bháire 0-6 to 0-5 in a closely-fought last four encounter before going on to defeat Lisgoold in the county final.

Consistent displays allied with some of the younger members of their panel experiencing junior D adult football for the first time gives Muintir Bháire every chance of improving over the next twelve months.

Bandon are relative newcomers to the Cork LGFA adult championship but underlined their burgeoning reputation by capturing minor A2 county and junior Division 5 League trophies in 2022.

The lilywhites only resumed fielding competitive adult teams at junior level back in 2019.

Interest has grown to the point Bandon fielded two adult teams for the first time in the club’s history this past year.

Ibane Ladies are another West Cork club that can reflect on a positive 2022.

Finishing runners-up behind Kilworth in their junior F county championship qualifying group, the Barryroe and Timoleague amalgamation edged Dripsey by a single point to qualify for the JFFC county decider.

Kilworth proves too strong in the final however, defeating the West Cork side 5-9 to 2-7.

Success at underage level coupled with increasing playing numbers suggests Ibane Ladies are set for another positive year.