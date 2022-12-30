Cork GAA: Third time lucky for Fr O'Neills in Senior A Hurling 

Having reached the final of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Senior A Hurling Championship in 2020 and 2021, Fr O’Neills knew that they were close to making it to the premier senior grade.

For 2022, Bryan Sweeney and Dave Colbert – in charge for the 2019 Premier IHC win and who had worked with some of the players since U16 – were back as joint-managers, succeeding Robbie Dalton. In addition, Ballinhassig native Niall O’Halloran, who had guided Bandon and Éire Óg to county glory, was on board as coach. There were strong ingredients there, but O’Neills would have to negotiate a tough-looking group that featured Blarney, Courcey Rovers and Killeagh.

Playing in Division 1 Group A of the RedFM Hurling League, O’Neills were impressive, finishing level on points in second place with eventual winners Blackrock and only missing out on a semi-final spot due to head-to-head standings. They were well-primed for the championship opener against Blarney in Caherlag on the last weekend in July.

O’Neills finished the first half strongly to lead by 0-13 to 0-9 at half-time. While Blarney stayed with them early in the second half, Billy Dunne’s goal pushed them ahead and Declan Dalton and Dunne adding further goals for a 3-23 to 0-16 win.

With Courceys beating Killeagh in the other game, it meant that the meeting of the sides in Ovens would all but guarantee a place in the knockout stages for the winners. Before a big crowd on a sweltering day, goals would again prove key as Fr O’Neills triumphed by 2-20 to 0-19.

They were 0-10 to 0-2 ahead by the 21st minute, but six points from Tadhg O’Sullivan – he would finish with 14 – and one from Ronan Nyhan had Courceys back to within one as half-time approached. However, O’Neills responded strongly, with Dunne netting again, and a point followed to allow them to retire with a five-point advantage.

Though O’Sullivan’s frees kept Courceys in touch, a second O’Neills goal, scored by Peter Hassett, ensured that they were able to keep their Ballinspittle/Ballinadee opponents at arm’s length for the remainder.

Youghal was the venue for the final match, with O’Neills chasing a semi-final place as Killeagh were battling to avoid the relegation play-off, but goals from Dunne and Jason Hankard, as well as 0-12 from Dalton, ensured a 2-17 to 2-13 win for O’Neills.

As the top seeds, O’Neills moved to the last four, where they would meet Bride Rovers, as they had the previous year and, once again, they came out on top. An absorbing first half ended with O’Neills leading by 0-10 to 0-8, and Dalton, Dunne and Joe Millerick were on target as they pushed further clear on the restart. Adam Walsh was on hand to ensure Bride didn’t fall out of sight and there was still two in it when Cillian Broderick’s pass found Dunne for a crucial goal. They pushed for the line and won by 1-24 to 0-16, setting up a re-match with Courceys on October 9.

INTENSITY

O’Neills had the opening three points but the rest of the half belonged to Courceys. Courceys centre-back Fergus Lordan was excellent while midfielder DJ Twomey set the tone for them with his intensity and work around midfield.

They had five points in a row and, at the other end, Martin Collins did well to deny Cillian Broderick a goal. Though Tomás Millerick had O’Neills level at 0-6 each after 19 minutes, points from Richard Sweetnam, Olan Crowley and DJ Twomey allowed Courceys to push ahead. The scoreboard read 0-11 to 0-8 when Crowley’s delivery towards Twomey ended up with the ball squirting loose for Ronan Nyhan to pull to the net.

Joe Millerick pulled one back for O’Neills before half-time but something big was needed. They certainly came up with that. Ger Millerick was freed from his duty marking Seán Twomey, with Seán O’Connor taking over as the Cork star pushed up and Declan Dalton began to find more latitude.

Two Dalton frees and one from play were followed by Billy Dunne’s second and they were level as Hankard set up Dalton for his fifth. While Courceys goalkeeper Stephen Nyhan saved from Dunne, there was no stopping O’Neills, who pushed two ahead through Joe Millerick and Billy Dunne.

Courceys hadn’t shot a wide in the first half but that tally began to build. For O’Neills, Dunne was proving a real handful as they moved 0-18 to 1-11 with 54 minutes on the clock.

Tomás Millerick and Dalton left six between the sides in injury time and two and a half of the four minutes had gone when Twomey was fouled for a Courceys free that was deposited to the net by goalkeeper Nyhan. There was time for one last, potentially levelling, attack. When captain Tadhg O’Sullivan won the ball on the left, he passed to Sweetnam and his shot was well-hit but just too high and O’Neills were the champions.

After double disappointment, the relief and joy flowed and the strains of the club song, penned by former player Ger O’Leary, reverberated around Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They had made it to the promised land.