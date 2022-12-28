Games of the Year: Hurley’s save lifted St Finbarr's after Blackrock's lightening start

Game of the Year:

August 6, Premier SHC Group C: St Finbarr’s 0-24 Blackrock 1-20

THE game was barely 10 minutes old, when not only a game-defining moment arrived but a whole season, too, as Barrs keeper Shane Hurley pulled off a critical save at the Ballintemple end of Páirc Uí Rinn.

He dived smartly to his left to divert Alan Connolly’s low shot away for a 65 and while the Blackrock dangerman converted his free hit, you sensed a goal then might have altered the course of history.

At that stage, the Barrs' chances of emerging from the Group of Death appeared slim because the Rockies looked like a side intent on getting their business finished quickly and efficiently.

Within seconds Shane O’Keeffe had ensured all Rockies forwards had troubled the scoreboard operator. Having escaped with a late flourish in their opening round win over Sarsfields, Blackrock carried on from where they left off by racing into an 0-11 to 0-2 lead.

It was an extraordinary opening by any standards as all six forwards nailed scores from play and the Barrs defence was dragged all over the pitch.

The Rockies could do little wrong even though Brian Cunningham opened the scoring because they claimed the next four points in as many minutes, Michael O’Halloran (2), Tadhg Deasy and Connolly hitting the target.

Ethan Twomey claimed the Barrs' second point only for the Rockies to nail seven without response in a game that threatened to move out of their opponents’ reach, despite its infancy.

Mark O’Keeffe and Robbie Cotter joined the growing list of scorers. Then, slowly, but surely, the Barrs managed to stem the bleeding, young Ben O’Connor thundering into the contest at midfield and Damien Cahalane tightened matters from centre-back.

Cunningham’s accuracy from frees was critical as was a super effort from Jack Cahalane after 18 minutes left it 0-13 to 0-7, but the Barrs had settled and by the break, they had cut the margin to the minimum, 0-15 to 0-14, even taking the lead for only the second time with a Cunningham free early in the second half.

To describe the transformation as remarkable wouldn’t even go close because the Rockies could only add three points on the resumption.

The Barrs, though, grew in confidence, inspired by their youngsters, Cunningham, O’Connor, Twomey, Jack Cahalane and Brian Hayes.

They were level for the fifth time at 0-18 apiece via Twomey’s excellent third point in the 43rd minute and it triggered a train reaction from those around him.

Five more scores flowed from the sticks of the boys in blue, Conor Cahalane joining the others to register crucial points as the Barrs swept 0-23 to 0-18 in front before the Rockies rallied.

Ninety seconds from the end of four added-on minutes, Shane O’Keeffe bundled in a goal to make it a two-point game.

Then, substitute John O’Sullivan pointed moments later to add to the tension and when Mark O’Keeffe shaped up for an equaliser in almost the closing act, a hushed silence descended on the ground.

His effort from distance on the right veered wide, though, the Rockies’ 19th in all and left Group C delicately poised going into the concluding games, the Barrs facing Sars and Charleville awaiting Blackrock.

And little did any one wonder the city greats would collide once more on a day of Biblical weather.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham 0-12 (0-10 f), B Hayes, E Twomey, J Cahalane 0-3 each, B O’Connor, E Finn, C Cahalane 0-1 each.

Blackrock: A Connolly 0-9 (0-6 f, 0-1 65), S O’Keeffe 1-1, R Cotter 0-3, M O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran, T Deasy 0-2 each, J O’Sullivan 0-1.

ST FINBARR’S: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; B O’Connor, D Cahalane, B Hennessy; G O’Connor, E Twomey; B Cunningham, E Finn, C Cahalane; B Hayes, P Buggy, J Cahalane.

Subs: W Buckley for Buggy 43, C Doolan for G O’Connor 59.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; S Murphy, C O’Brien, A O’Callaghan; C Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; D Meaney, C McCarthy; M O’Keeffe, S O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran; T Deasy, A Connolly, R Cotter.

Subs: J O’Sullivan for McCarthy half-time, C Cormack for Meaney 50.

Referee: N O’Neill (Midleton).