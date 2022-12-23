Waterford up first for Cork minor and U20 hurlers

The first competitive outings for Ben O'Connor and Kieran Murphy as Cork U20 and minor hurling manager respectively will be home ties against Waterford in March 2023.

While both the oneills.com Munster U20HC and the Electric Ireland Munster MHC were run on a basis of two groups of three in 2022, the absence of Kerry for the coming year means that both competitions will now operate in similar fashion to the senior championship.

Both grades will use the same home-and-away order as the senior, but one difference will be the fact that the counties finishing in second and third place will contest a semi-final. The winners will then advance to meet the first-placed team in the final.

Cork will not be involved in the first round of U20 fixtures on March 22 but then they will have two home games in a row, against Waterford on March 29 and Tipperary on April 5.

A fortnight later, April 19, there is a trip to Clare with the final round-robin game taking place away to Limerick on April 26.

The semi-final will take place on Wednesday, May 10, while the final is down for decision on Wednesday, May 17.

Cork's Bryan Hayes celebrates scoring a goal against Kerry in the 2022 Electric Ireland Munster MFC final in Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Inpho/Bryan Keane

The draws for the EirGrid Munster U20FC will take place in January. The quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Monday, April 10 with the semi-finals a week later on Monday, April 17. The final is fixed for Monday, April 24.

Kieran Murphy’s Cork minor hurlers will also open at home to Waterford, with the fixtures taking place the day before the equivalent U20 matches. March 28 sees the Déise visit Cork while the Rebels host Tipperary on April 4.

Clare host Cork on April 18, with another trip to the Mid-West to meet Limerick on April 25. While there is a week’s gap to the U20 semi-final, the minor semi-final is directly after the round-robin, taking place on Tuesday, May 2 and the final on Tuesday, May 9.

The minor football championship differs slightly from the 2022 version.

This year, Cork and Kerry met in a semi-final with the losers taking on the team that emerged from the round-robin featuring Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford – Cork lost to Kerry in one semi-final, then beat Tipperary in the other and overcame the Kingdom in the final.

However, this time around, the four-team group will take place from April 13-27, with two teams progressing to the semi-finals. Ray O’Mahony’s Cork will travel to face Kerry in a quarter-final on Thursday, May 11, with the winners of that game meeting round-robin runners-up in a semi-final on Thursday, May 18 while the round-robin winners will face the losers of the Cork/Kerry game. The final is on Thursday, May 1.

2023 oneills.com Munster U20HC

Wednesday March 22: Clare v Tipperary, Waterford v Limerick; Wednesday March 29: Limerick v Clare, Cork v Waterford; Wednesday April 5: Cork v Tipperary; Wednesday April 12: Waterford v Clare; Wednesday April 19: Clare v Cork, Tipperary v Limerick; Wednesday April 26: Limerick v Cork, Tipperary v Waterford; Wednesday May 10: Semi-final; Wednesday May 17: Final.

2023 Eirgrid Munster U20FC

Monday April 10: Quarter-finals; Monday April 17: Semi-finals; Monday April 24: Final.

2023 Electric Ireland Munster MHC

Tuesday March 21: Clare v Tipperary, Waterford v Limerick; Tuesday March 28: Limerick v Clare, Cork v Waterford; Tuesday April 4: Cork v Tipperary; Tuesday April 11: Waterford v Clare; Tuesday April 18: Clare v Cork, Tipperary v Limerick; Tuesday April 25: Limerick v Cork, Tipperary v Waterford; Tuesday May 2: Semi-final; Tuesday May 9: Final.

2023 Electric Ireland Munster MFC

Thursday April 13, Thursday April 20 and Thursday April 27: Round-robin featuring Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford; Thursday, May 11: Quarter-final, Kerry v Cork; Thursday May 18: Semi-finals; Thursday June 1: Final.