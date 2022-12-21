Mark Coleman's loss is devastating for Cork: What are Pat Ryan's wing-back options now?

WHAT a blow for Cork hurling with the news that All-Star Mark Coleman will miss the 2023 campaign.

The definition of a swashbuckling wing-back, Coleman first came to attention as a gifted stickman in the 2015 minor crop that included Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston, Tim O'Mahony, Conor Cahalane and more. Only a Leaving Cert student the following year, senior manager Kieran Kingston knew enough to blood him off the bench in the loss to Wexford that summer before his breakthrough in the 2017 Munster winning campaign.

Since then he drove UCC to Fitzgibbon Cup success, Blarney to PIHC glory and was as consistent as they come in a Cork team not particularly renowned for that trait.

Coleman is a firm fan favourite; beloved for his trademark soaring sideline cuts and his unique way of holding his Fitzgibbon Hurley high up close to the bas while looking for the next pass. Scanning is a trendy term these days in soccer analysis but all it means is keeping the head up on and off the ball: Coleman is the ultimate 'head up hurler'.

Mark Coleman looking for a pass. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fitzgibbon made a few appearances at midfield for Cork and Kingston utilised that vision as a quarterback at number six in the 2021 run to the All-Ireland final but he did damage when Blarney landed the PIHC two years ago in a roaming wing-forward role. We don't know where Pat Ryan and his selectors were going to deploy the just turned 25-year-old. What's certain is he'll be sorely missed as he recovers from knee surgery.

OPTIONS

So what are the Cork management's options in his absence?

Tim O'Mahony was a Reardens All-Star from the half-back line with Newtownshandrum recently, despite displaying his prowess as a target-man up front on Cork duty. He could be restored to the number five slot he shone in against Dublin and Kilkenny in 2021.

Ciarán Joyce has centre-back nailed down and his status after just one season means he's prominent in Sports Direct's marketing for the new Cork geansaí alongside Shane Kingston, Patrick Collins, Steven Sherlock and Conor Corbett.

Leesiders would love to see the Barrs' Ben O'Connor opt for hurling over rugby and feature during the league while another towering young defender Eoin Downey will compete with his older brother Rob for a place in the back six.

Glen Rovers' Eoin Downey is tackled by Newtownshandrum's Darragh Hawe. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Daire Connery (who missed out for Na Piarsaigh last summer due to injury) and Seán O'Leary Hayes made their championship debuts in 2020 so the time has come for them to kick on if they're to become regulars. Watergrasshill's Daire O'Leary was making significant progress in the wake of back-to-back U20 All-Irelands for Pat Ryan before injury.

Other young hurlers in the mix are Cormac O'Brien (Newtown), Bride Rovers' Eoin Roche and Ethan Twomey, though his physicality and mobility at midfield was key to St Finbarr's county win.